Steelers Vs Patriots Week 3: PFF Grades And Snap Counts

The Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to get their second win. They were victorious in a 21-14 effort against the New England Patriots thanks to the defense creating five turnovers.

In this article, I will provide the Steelers’ data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways.

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

The first excellent grade on offense for Pittsburgh this season is G Isaac Seumalo (90.7 grade, 52 snaps). He played very well overall, especially setting the tone as a run blocker (88.9). I particularly enjoyed some stellar reps in the red zone. He received sub-50 run-block grades in the first two games, and the difference clearly showed this week. He earned a solid 75.3 pass-block too, allowing only one pressure (hurry), and no sacks. Far and away, the best offensive grade.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Two players. TE Jonnu Smith (42.8, 45) lands here, fumbling the ball (thankfully out of bounds, not a costly turnover), and struggling as a blocker (48.3 run-block). His 46.3 receiving grade was dinged by coughing up the football, but he also had the team’s only explosive play of the game, a 21-yard catch on a post route in the first half. He caught all three targets for 23 yards, gaining two yards on a screen pass and no gain on another reception.

The lowest grade on offense, and overall, was QB Aaron Rodgers (34.8, 54). He had a poor overall game, going 16-of-23 passing for only 139 yards (35.7 passing). He threw a terrible INT, staring down his target and throwing directly to former Steelers LB Robert Spillane. Thankfully, the Patriots fumbled, so they scored no points off the turnover. Rodgers also had a delay-of-game penalty. He wasn’t sacked and was pressured just six times (least of 2025), making the rough performance more discouraging.

Rodgers had two TD passes, hitting WR DK Metcalf for his first score of 2025 in the red zone. The other was a timely 17-yard throw to WR Calvin Austin, a nice back-shoulder fade. Clutch play to go up seven late in the game.

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

Two here.

The best grade on defense, and overall, was DL Cameron Heyward (92.2, 55). Heyward had quite a game, including six total tackles, a sack on the first drive, and a QB hit. He was a turnover catalyst in the red zone, with a bat on an end-of-the-first-half interception, and forcing a second-half fumble on the goal line. He achieved an excellent 90.8 run-defense grade (leads Week Three DL, pre-MNF), a team-leading 84.3 pass-rush grade (four pressures, three hurries), and a 72.7 tackling mark.

S Jabrill Peppers (90.4, 43), a new Steeler, made his defensive debut. Peppers had a fantastic 95.5 run-defense grade, which is second-best of all defenders (pre-MNF) and led the team. Part of this was Peppers forcing another Patriots fumble and recovering it for the impressive turnover. He had an 80.4 tackle grade (six combined, three stops). He scored a 62.5 in coverage, allowing 2-of-3 receptions for eight yards per PFF. The bad news was a coverage bust on NE’s first TD.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Five men. DL Daniel Ekuale (79.7, 17) was a positive for a Steelers unit that has struggled mightily. He had an 81.4 run-defense grade and 70.4 tackling grade. He notched three total tackles, all for stops, all against the run. His 58.0 pass-rush grade included three pressures (all hurries), but weaker play as well, including a pancake.

CB Darius Slay (76.2, 63) was on the turnover train, setting the stage with a fumble recovery on the first drive that led to another opening drive offensive TD. He also had a pass defensed, a nice play to jar it away in the first half. He recorded three tackles, none of them being stops. He allowed 3-of-4 receiving for 23 yards. Slay had one penalty. His grades were solid: 76.6 tackle, 75.0 coverage, and 70.2 run-defense.

CB Brandin Echols (73.4, 62) was also a playmaker in the secondary. He called game on a shoestring tackle-for-loss on fourth-and-1, and caught the first half red zone interception that Heyward batted. He made five total tackles, two for stops, and a pass defensed as well. He earned 79.1 tackle, 74.7 run-defense, and 71.3 coverage grades. He received a debatable penalty for defensive pass interference.

EDGE Nick Herbig (71.2, 61) led the team with six pressures and four QB hits (T-most, pre MNF), leading to several incompletions and big plays for others. He had an 83.5 pass rush grade, second on the team. Herbig had two total tackles, one for a loss, and a huge second-half sack/FF turnover. A costly illegal-use-of-hands penalty on fourth-and-1 and two missed tackles (both run defense) were clear negatives. He recorded a 47.3 run-defense and a 28.8 tackle grade.

LB Cole Holcomb (70.6, 37) started over Payton Wilson. He made noise right away, forcing the fumble on the first drive that led to points. He made six total tackles, three of them being stops, two of them against the run. His 79.8 tackle and 77.3 run-defense grades were nice to see at the position. His 58.0 coverage, though, was an issue. He allowed 3-of-3 receptions for 28 yards. The biggest was a 15-yarder, which he was in man coverage on. He notched a 57.6 pass-rush grade (three snaps) with no pressures.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Five, also, beginning with Rookie DL Yahya Black (45.5, 25). He also got his first start of the season. He had two tackles, with one run stop in the fourth quarter (69.0 tackle grade). The rest was unimpressive. Black earned a 52.8 pass-rush grade with no pressures (14 snaps) and a 48.6 run-defense grade. The Patriots’ offensive line largely silenced him.

S Chuck Clark (42.7, 56) struggled significantly. Clark dropped two interceptions, albeit one came on a penalty play. He allowed 2-for-2 receiving for 23 yards. Clark had six total tackles, largely on chunk plays of ten yards or more, unfortunately. He was also charged with a missed tackle. Clark’s grades: 66.4 tackling, 55.1 run-defense, and 46.9 coverage.

DL Keeanu Benton (42.4, 48) lands here for the second time this season. He did have a couple of plus pass rushes (65.8), but no pressures. Benton had only one tackle, a stop against the run, but also missed a run tackle. He also had a bad encroachment penalty in the red zone towards the end of the first half. His 39.1 run-defense and 26.3 tackling grades were both the worst on the team. The Steelers need better play from their starting nose tackle to reach their full potential on defense.

LB Patrick Queen (42.0, 74) led the team with ten tackles (53.2), one for a loss, and had two passes defensed. But, only two were stops, and he also missed two tackles (T-most on team). He blitzed decently (66.5) and was credited with one pressure (hurry), but his play made it feel like he recorded more. Overall, Queen had a 62.6 run-defense grade. The biggest negative was in coverage, which PFF agreed. His 34.5 coverage grade came from allowing 6-for-7 receiving, 74 yards, 57 YAC, and a long 23-yarder. Those marks were all team worsts.

The lowest grade on defense was LB Payton Wilson (38.1, 35). This week, Wilson was replaced as a starter. That didn’t change his inconsistent play. A highlight was a goal-line fumble recovery, keeping points off the board after Rodgers’ INT. Wilson had six combined tackles, just one stop (on third down), and no misses. His 81.5 tackle grade led the team, and his 66.6 run-defense grade was his best of 2025.

But 54.3 pass-rush (no pressure) and 34.7 coverage grades hindered Wilson. He allowed 4-of-6 receiving for 36 yards. Another coverage bust touchdown he allowed in the fourth quarter was painful.

Special Teams:

NOTE – Some names don’t appear (fewer snaps, average grade).

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

The best special teams grade was Miles Killebrew (83.6, 14). In a better day for special teams overall, he provided an assisted tackle. He played on 5-of-6 units.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Two rookies here. Jack Sawyer (78.7, 14) had another great day on special teams. He also played on five units and provided three solo tackles per PFF, tied for most in the NFL Week Three (pre-MNF).

Carson Bruener (70.5, 12) has been a steady force, adding another assisted tackle in this game. He played on four teams. Great to see both young players making an impact thus far.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Two players. Nick Herbig (42.9, 4) missed a punt return tackle, the only unit he played on, taking a poor angle.

The lowest grade on special teams was Brandin Echols (35.6, 5). He played on kick coverage and punt return, where he had an assisted tackle. He had another penalty, as he did on defense (both in the first half). This one was a holding call.

Steelers Week Three/Regular Season Snaps:

Week Three Snap Leaders/Season Total Snaps Leader:

OFF – Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick, Aaron Rodgers

DEF – Patrick Queen, Jalen Ramsey

ST – Miles Killebrew, Jack Sawyer, Payton Wilson

SEA TOT – Jalen Ramsey