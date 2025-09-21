Steelers Vs. Patriots: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 3 Sunday afternoon regular-season road game against the New England Patriots and as expected, three players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Friday injury report, CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle), and S DeShon Elliott (knee) are all on the pregame inactive list for the Steelers. This marks the second consecutive game that both Porter and Elliott have missed with their respective injuries. It’s the first game missed this season for Highsmith.

The Steelers Sunday list of inactive players also includes two healthy scratches. Those players are OL Andrus Peat and DL Esezi Otomewo. Peat and Otomewo have been inactive for every game so far this season.

As for rookie DT Derrick Harmon, the team’s first round draft pick this year, he will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Patriots after missing the first two regular season games with a knee injury. Harmon officially entered the weekend as questionable on the team’s injury report after practicing fully on Friday.

The Steelers did elevate RB Trey Sermon from the team’s practice squad on Saturday and as expected, he is in uniform and active for Sunday’s game. Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson is also active on Sunday as one of four running backs in uniform against the Patriots.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

CB Joey Porter Jr.

OLB Alex Highsmith

S DeShon Elliott

OL Andrus Peat

DL Esezi Otomewo

Patriots’ Inactive Players

CB Christian Gonzalez

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd)

LB Elijah Ponder

NT Eric Gregory

WR Efton Chism III

G Caedan Wallace