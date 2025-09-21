Steelers Vs. Patriots 2025 Week Three: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) vs. New England Patriots(1-1)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Sept. 21, 2025

Site: Gillette Stadium (64,628) • Foxborough, MA

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Patriots +1.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games.

Pittsburgh is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games.

Pittsburgh is 1-5-1 ATS in its last 7 games against New England.

Pittsburgh is 1-8 SU in its last 9 games against New England.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games on the road.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against New England.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games played in September.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of New England’s last 9 games.

New England is 4-14 SU in its last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of New England’s last 7 games at home.

New England is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

New England is 3-10 SU in its last 13 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

New England is 14-4-1 ATS in its last 19 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New England’s last 15 games played in September.

New England is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games played in week 3.

Steelers Injuries

S DeShon Elliott (knee) – Out

OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) – Out

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) – Out

OL Max Scharping (knee) – Out/IR

DT Derrick Harmon (knee) – Questionable

Patriots Injuries:

CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) – Out

FB Jack Westover (hamstring) – Questionable

DE Keion White (illness) – Questionable

Weather:

FOXBOROUGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule:

Flipcard: