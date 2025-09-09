Steelers Vs Jets Week 1: PFF Grades And Snap Counts

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a 34-32 victory in the opener. It was far from perfect, but a win’s a win. There was also nice playmaking, including many new faces.

In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways.

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Three players. WR Ben Skowronek had the best offensive grade (79.0, 10 snaps). He was on the receiving end of the Steelers’ first TD, wide open on a crosser with YAC for the 22-yard score. This capped off the first drive, ending Pittsburgh’s huge opening drive touchdown drought since 2008. No other targets. 85.6 run block grade led the team.

WR DK Metcalf (75.6, 54) also made some noise at the position. He caught 4-of-7 targets for 83 yards (led team). Metcalf did have a drop, but also put his YAC ability on display, and made an unbelievable catch off a deflection while on the ground. Also had a strong 83.9 run block grade.

TE Pat Freiermuth (71.7, 28) caught all three of his targets for 28 yards, including two first downs. Working slants (as did Metcalf), and particularly enjoyed a nice ten-yard grab in the fourth quarter. 65.3 run block grade.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

NONE.

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

EDGE T.J. Watt was the highest graded defender (82.4, 56). He was also the highest graded run defender (84.2), best in the NFL at the position pre-Monday night football. Three solo and assists against the run, including three stops (unsuccessful offensive play). Some nice plays in the read option game, two tackles for loss (led team), and a bat. Quieter as a pass rusher, charted for only one pressure, which must change moving forward.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Three here. CB Jalen Ramsey (79.4, 64) made plays in his debut, particularly late. None bigger than calling game for the win, with a huge hit to jar the fourth down pass loose with the game on the line. Also had another pass breakup shortly before, stepping up when it mattered most. 87.5 coverage grade led the team (second among CBs). Had a big QB hit, also drawing a NYJ penalty to boot. 77.8 tackling, 56.1 run defense.

DL Daniel Ekuale (72.9, 12). At the position, had the best 72.6 run defense team grade by far. Low volume, though, with eight run defense snaps and one assisted run tackle. 68.6 tackle grade, 55.3 pass rush (no pressures). The trenches were an issue on both sides of the ball, but Ekuale certainly wasn’t the biggest culprit.

S DeShon Elliott (72.3, 26). His best grade was tackling (81.6, second on team), with five solo tackles and two stops. Also, a respectable 74.6 in run defense, but a 63.2 coverage grade. The biggest news is an in-game injury that kept him from finishing the contest, prayers up.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Five, unfortunately, with a common theme of poor run defense grades. Reminiscent of last season despite the offseason investments. DL Keeanu Benton (48.7, 47) was one of many that was manhandled too often, with a 47.8 run defense grade. On the bright side, he enjoyed a nice effort play that he nearly intercepted off a batted pass. Only one pressure (58.0 pass rush). Had a much better 70.7 tackle grade (two tackles).

Rookie DL Yahya Black (44.9, 24) was guilty, too. Similar 47.5 run defense, but a significant difference was tying for a team high two missed tackles (26.5 tackle grade). That’s the third worst at the time of this article among DL. 55.0 pass rush included two pressures. It’s a clear reminder that the regular season is a different animal following a nice preseason.

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (39.3, 31) played more than I expected, even without rookie Derrick Harmon available. 37.6 run defense, with déjà vu of last year’s run defensive nightmares rearing its head. 60.3 pass rush, with just one pressure.

LB Payton Wilson (33.2, 56) also had better days, including run defense, where he missed a tackle. Also was dinged even more in coverage (34.6), charged for allowing three catches on as many targets. 74 yards on these plays was most on the team. 62.1 tackling (four solo, two assists), and 52.7 pass rush (one pressure, five rushes).

The worst graded defender and overall was CB Joey Porter Jr. (32.4, 44). Two very poor grades in coverage (36.0) and run defense (35.0), with the latter being the worst on the team. 72.5 tackling grade, coming on an 11-yard catch. 2-for-2 receiving allowed, for 19 yards. He was also injured in the game and didn’t return, so the Steelers’ injury news is crucial moving forward.

Special Teams:

NOTE – Some names don’t appear (less snaps, average grade).

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

Two players. The best grade on special teams, and overall, was K Chris Boswell (93.0, 13). Came up with a beautiful game-winning 60-yarder around the final minute, that would have been good from even longer. Also had a 56-yarder, continuing to be money from long distance. Best kicker in the game, and his 93.0 field goal grade was best to date by far.

Kenneth Gainwell (90.8, 15) made a game-altering play, forcing a fourth-quarter fumble down two points, crucial in the team’s win. He also had a 33-yard kick return that was the best of the day, also in the final quarter.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Jack Sawyer (82.6, 23). Led the team in special teams snaps and had an assisted tackle. Played on 5-of-6 units and was praised by head coach Mike Tomlin post-game.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Two here. Cole Holcomb (71.8, 8) played on four teams, with no tackles, but didn’t make my notes. Considering he had zero defensive snaps, plus play here would be huge for him moving forward.

Rookie Carson Bruener (70.5, 20) continued to show his special teams prowess from the preseason, with another solo tackle. High volume also, and all signs point to this continuing from what he’s done thus far.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Three men. Miles Killebrew (47.6, 21) played on five teams. Had a solo tackle, but also missed one, seemingly the biggest knock on his bad grade.

Connor Heyward (38.5, 20) had a bone-headed penalty, with a late hit that cost the team field position. Like the hearts, but need more smarts from the usually solid special teamer.

The lowest special teams grade was Brandin Echols (36.9, 9). Didn’t catch anything in my notes, so the all-22 may reveal something I missed.

Steelers Week One Snaps:

Steelers Snap Leaders:

OFF – Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick, Aaron Rodgers

DEF – Patrick Queen, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay

ST – Jack Sawyer

TOT – Payton Wilson