Steelers Vs. Jets: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 1 Sunday afternoon regular-season opener against the New York Jets and as expected, a few players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Friday injury report, DT Derrick Harmon (knee) is on the pregame inactive list for the Steelers. As for OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring), who ended the week listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week, he is on the inactive list for the game against the Jets as well.

Also inactive for Sunday’s game is Steelers QB Skylar Thompson (hamstring), who ended Friday listed as questionable on the injury report. Thompson, who will serve as the third emergency QB on Sunday, showed up on the team’s injury report on Friday. QB Mason Rudolph will backup starting QB Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

The Steelers Sunday list of inactive players also includes several healthy scratches. Those players are OL Andrus Peat, OL Max Scharping, and DL Esezi Otomewo.

The Steelers did elevate CB James Pierre from the practice squad on Saturday and as expected, he is in uniform and active for Sunday’s game.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Skylar Thompson (3rd)

DT Derrick Harmon

OL Andrus Peat

OL Max Scharping

OLB Nick Herbig

DL Esezi Otomewo

Jets Inactive Players

WR Allen Lazard

EDGE Braiden McGregor

T Esa Pole

TE Jelani Woods

DL Leonard Taylor III