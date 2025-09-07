Steelers Vs. Jets 2025 Week One: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. New York Jets (0-0)
Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Sept. 7, 2025
Site: MetLife Stadium (82,500) • East Rutherford, N.J.
Playing Surface: Synthetic Turf
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Jets +3
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games.
Pittsburgh is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games against NY Jets.
Pittsburgh is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games against NY Jets.
Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against the NY Jets.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.
Pittsburgh is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.
Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games played in September.
NY Jets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Jets’ last 7 games.
NY Jets are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 14 of NY Jets’ last 19 games against Pittsburgh.
NY Jets are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.
NY Jets are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
NY Jets are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games played in September.
NY Jets are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played in week 1.
Steelers Injuries
DT Derrick Harmon (knee) – Out
OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) – Questionable
QB Skylar Thompson (hamstring) – Questionable
Jets Injuries:
G Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) – Out
T Esa Pole (ankle) – Out
T Chukwuma Okorafor (hand) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_sep_7_2025_at_new-york-jets_weekly_release
Game Capsule:
steelers-jets-week-1-game-capsule-2025
Flipcard: