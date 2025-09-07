Steelers Vs. Jets 2025 Week One: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. New York Jets (0-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Sept. 7, 2025

Site: MetLife Stadium (82,500) • East Rutherford, N.J.

Playing Surface: Synthetic Turf

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Jets +3

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games.

Pittsburgh is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games against NY Jets.

Pittsburgh is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games against NY Jets.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against the NY Jets.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

Pittsburgh is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games played in September.

NY Jets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Jets’ last 7 games.

NY Jets are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of NY Jets’ last 19 games against Pittsburgh.

NY Jets are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

NY Jets are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

NY Jets are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games played in September.

NY Jets are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played in week 1.

Steelers Injuries

DT Derrick Harmon (knee) – Out

OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) – Questionable

QB Skylar Thompson (hamstring) – Questionable

Jets Injuries:

G Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) – Out

T Esa Pole (ankle) – Out

T Chukwuma Okorafor (hand) – Questionable

Weather:

EAST RUTHERFORD WEATHER



