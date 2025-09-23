Steelers’ Turning Point: Heyward Bails Out Rodgers

Following each game in the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers season, I will highlight the event, or string of events, in the game that was the turning point. Not all turning points will be earth-shattering but are meant to give a unique look at how we arrived at the outcome of the game, one that may be hard to see during the live watch.

There were almost too many individual plays that could be circled as the play that changed the game in Week 3. This week, I am highlighting a sequence of plays that represented the biggest swing in win probability for the Steelers over the New England Patriots.

The Steelers managed to escape the first half with a seven-point lead despite giving up a 17-play drive to their 2-yard line. That goal-line turnover was important, but the opening sequence of the second half was an even bigger swing.

The Steelers got the ball after deferring to the second half at the coin toss. Aaron Rodgers had a chance to lead them down the field for a two-score lead. Instead, he threw an interception on the third play of the half.

It was an uncharacteristic mistake by Rodgers, who never saw former Steelers ILB Robert Spillane dropping. It was the easiest interception he will ever make.

Spillane’s return set the Patriots up inside the red zone with a chance to even things up and torch any advantage the Steelers fought hard for in the first half.

Two plays later, Cameron Heyward bailed out Rodgers with a second goal-line forced turnover. Aligned away from where the Patriots wanted to run, Heyward shed his block and dove to punch at the ball. Mike Tomlin preached ball security issues for Rhamondre Stevenson all week, and it paid off here.

Payton Wilson crawled over bodies for the ball and saved the Steelers’ advantage. Given how poorly the offense performed for most of the second half, it was a massive swing in the game. Things could have gotten out of hand in a hurry had Captain Cam not saved the day as he has so many times over the years.