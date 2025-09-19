Steelers Try Out Five Offensive Linemen Following Max Scharping’s Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried out five offensive linemen Friday, per the NFL transaction log. This comes in the wake of depth OG Max Scharping suffering a reported season-ending ACL injury in practice this week.

They worked out Karsen Barnhart, Chris Glaser, Sebastian Gutierrez, Lorenzo Thompson, and Leroy Watson.

Glaser entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. He has since spent time with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears. He has appeared in eight NFL games with one start in 2023 as a member of the Jets. In total, he has played 84 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams and has both center and guard experience.

The Virginia product measured in at 6040, 306 pounds with 32-inch arms at his Pro Day. He ran a 5.21-second 40-yard dash and put up 29 reps on the bench press.

Barnhart entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He bounced on and off their practice squad until he was ultimately released right before the start of the 2025 season. He has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game and played guard exclusively for the Chargers during the preseason.

The Michigan product measured in at 6044, 306 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms at the NFL Combine and ran a 5.21-second 40-yard dash. He also put up 22 reps on the bench press.

Gutierrez signed with the Denver Broncos after going undrafted in 2022. He has since spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, San Franciso 49ers, and Cleveland Browns. He has only appeared in two NFL games with preseason experience at both tackle and guard.

Gutierrez measured in at 6047, 308 pounds with 32 7/8-inch arms at North Dakota State Pro Day. He ran a 5.10-second 40-yard dash and put up 28 reps on the bench press.

Thompson signed with the Browns after the 2024 NFL Draft and stuck on their practice squad until being released during 2025 roster cutdowns. He played tackle in his rookie preseason but played guard in the 2025 preseason. He has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

The Rhode Island product measured in at 6060, 307 pounds with 33-inch arms and ran a 5.02-second 40-yard dash. He also put up 27 reps on the bench press. Check out our full scouting report on Thompson from before the 2024 draft.

Watson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 with the Atlanta Falcons and has also spent time with the Patriots, 49ers, Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Minnesota Vikings. Watson has appeared in 11 NFL regular-season games with four starts at tackle. All four of those came in 2024 with the Titans.

The UTSA product measured in at 6045, 270 pounds coming out of college. He was most recently listed at 311 pounds. He has 35-inch arms and ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He also put up 18 reps on the bench press.

It’s likely one of these players will sign with the Steelers’ practice squad on Saturday or early next week when the team signs either Dylan Cook or Steven Jones from its practice squad to the active roster.