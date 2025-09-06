Steelers Town Hall: 2025 Season Record Predictions

A group of Pittsburgh Steelers fans gets together to discuss the Black and Gold every Monday night on the Clubhouse app. With the 2025 season opener at the New York Jets just days away, we made our predictions for the Steelers’ regular-season record.

Last season, our Town Hall nailed a near-perfect 11-6 prediction, just one win shy of Pittsburgh’s 10-7 finish. This year, our predictions rely on the Steelers remaining relatively healthy. Several key players must remain available and productive for the Steelers to attain our prediction. The list includes QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, OLB T.J. Watt, and DB Jalen Ramsey. If any of these players underproduce or miss significant playing time, the Steelers could face a long, arduous losing season. Additional considerations are the progression of the young offensive line and the development of rookie defenders Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black.

We’ll start with our game-by-game predictions, followed by our individual predictions.

Game-by-Game Predictions

We went through each game and voted on whether it would be a win or a loss. Folks were in and out during the conversation, so we don’t always have all seven participants voting on a particular game.

Game 1 – At New York Jets

One of several unanimous votes. Both Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields are set to quarterback against their former teams. The Steelers’ defense may have to play more zone to prevent Fields from using his legs for yardage. And the Steelers’ offensive line must control a strong Jets front seven to allow Rodgers to produce. The Jets have a new coaching staff, so the Steelers should have more continuity. A great test to start the season. Some see a double-digit victory.

The Town Hall voted 7-0 for a Pittsburgh victory.

Record: 1-0

Game 2 – Seattle Seahawks at home

The key to this game is the quarterback. We see Aaron Rodgers as significantly better than Sam Darnold, especially at taking care of the ball. This is a good opportunity for the Steelers’ revamped secondary to intercept a couple of passes.

Town Hall voted 7-0 for Pittsburgh to win.

Record: 2-0

Game 3 – At New England Patriots

The Patriots are an improved team under new head coach Mike Vrabel, and traveling to New England is a tough venue. The Steelers are on a roll and in sync three weeks into the season. A couple of folks predicted the Steelers’ first loss here, but the Town Hall participants were confident and believed the Steelers had a stronger roster than the Patriots.

Town Hall voted 5-2 for Pittsburgh to win.

Record: 3-0

Game 4 -Minnesota Vikings in Dublin

We are concerned that Art Rooney II ignored players’ concerns and plans to stick with the same international travel schedule. Cam Heyward and other players stated they were jet-lagged the last time and hoped for an earlier arrival. Ted Webb and Marc Mosley like Tomlin’s record against young quarterbacks. He believes J.J. McCarthy will be neutralized by the defense. This is the first of the NFC games for Pittsburgh. We saw a close game coming down to a game-winning field goal.

Town Hall voted 4-3 for Pittsburgh to win.

Record: 4-0

Game 5 – Cleveland Browns at home

The Browns will be returning from a London game against the Vikings. That will impact their preparation due to the travel home. Pittsburgh will be coming off a bye week and should be rested and ready to go. With either Joe Flacco or one of the rookie quarterbacks at the helm, this should be a win. Ken Sterner does not care who the Browns quarterback is, Pittsburgh is winning this game.

Town Hall voted 6-0 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 5-0

Game 6 – At Cincinnati Bengals

A Thursday night game with Pittsburgh traveling on a short week. Joe Burrow and his excellent receiving corps will be a real test for the Steelers’ new secondary. We predict a loss as a tired Pittsburgh team cannot outpace the Bengals’ offense.

Town Hall voted 7-0, with Pittsburgh losing.

Record: 5-1

Game 7 – Green Bay Packers at home

Green Bay is a strong contender in the stacked NFC North. Despite a formidable team, Marc Mosley pointed out that this was likely Aaron Rodgers’ last season, and he will want to put on a superior performance against his former team.

Town Hall voted 4-2 with Pittsburgh winning (one member had to leave midway through, leaving only six to vote the rest of the way)

Record: 6-1

Game 8 – Indianapolis Colts at home

The Colts are going with Daniel Jones at quarterback. He’s given up 3 interceptions in two losses to the Steelers as a New York Giant. Looking for him to continue the streak of turnovers and losses.

The Town Hall voted 6-0 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 7-1

Game 9 – At Los Angeles Chargers

The Steelers have faltered in West Coast games in the past. Jim Harbaugh is known for rallying teams quickly. But we see the Steelers breaking the cycle and defeating the Chargers. Ted Webb sees a close loss, but others see Aaron Rodgers leading a comeback victory. Scratch says the Chargers are not physical enough to beat Pittsburgh.

Town Hall voted 4-3 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 8-1

Game 10 – Cincinnati Bengals at home

Pittsburgh avenges its earlier loss by defeating the Bengals at home. We believe the Steelers will split.

Town Hall voted 7-0 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 9-1

Game 11 – At Chicago Bears

The Steelers travel to Chicago to take on the Bears. Ken Sterner foresees Yahya Black “knocking the fingernail polish off Caleb Williams.” Brandon and Mosley say the Rodgers revenge tour continues with a win.

Town Hall voted 7-0 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 10-1

Game 12 – Buffalo Bills at home

Buffalo travels well, and Josh Allen is a very strong quarterback. An unfortunate home loss. Mosley says Rodgers and Allen go toe to toe, but the Bills win by a field goal.

Town Hall voted 4-2 with Pittsburgh on the short end.

Record: 10-2

Game 13 – At Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have the strongest roster in the AFC North. If Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry remain healthy, they are too strong at home for the Steelers. This will be another smash-mouth game. It’s no coincidence that the NFL scheduled the first Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh game in December. They want the ratings.

Town Hall voted 4-2, with Pittsburgh losing.

Record: 10-3

Game 14 – Miami Dolphins

The Steelers host the Dolphins during the Hall of Honor induction. Many former Steeler greats will be on hand for this game. We will see whether Minkah Fitzpatrick can prove the Steelers erred by trading him away. But if Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith play to their potential, the result should not be in doubt.

The Town Hall voted 6-0 with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 11-3

Game 15 – At Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh travels to Detroit. Aaron Rodgers has long dominated the NFC North, but he comes up short in his final division rivalry game.

Town Hall voted 5-1, with Pittsburgh losing.

Record: 11-4

Game 16 – At Cleveland Browns

The game may be close, but the Steelers will prevail. Joe Flacco may already be out as quarterback by this time. The Browns’ offensive line is questionable. Most of the Town Hall believes the Browns could be on their third or fourth quarterback by this game.

Town Hall voted 5-1, with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 12-4

Game 17 – Baltimore Ravens at home

If Pittsburgh meets our expectations, this game will be important for playoff seeding. It could also be a game to win the division and a big ratings game.

Town Hall voted 5-1, with Pittsburgh winning.

Record: 13-4

Individual Predictions

We started by giving our personal prediction. The Steelers Room in the Clubhouse has 486 members. But usually just 10-15 show up on a given night to participate in the conversation. This past Monday, we had 8 folks on with 7 predicting the Steelers’ 2025 record:

Name Record Prediction David Orochena 8-9 Ken Sterner 13-4 Ted Webb 11-6 Marc Mosely 13-4 Brandon 11-6 Adam 10-7 Scratch 15-2 Vernon

Vernon had to dash for a Fantasy Football draft, but after voting on a few of the games, said the Steelers have a solid chance if they stay healthy. We need to be patient with the offensive line, but if they can open up the running game, and there is good tight end play, it could be a very good season.

Conclusion

The Steelers Town Hall had the Steelers going 4-2 within the AFC North and 3-1 against the NFC North. That will likely be necessary for the Steelers to have a good shot at the playoffs.

For our 13-4 prediction to hold, Aaron Rodgers must stay sharp, DK Metcalf needs to stretch the field, T.J. Watt must dominate, and Jalen Ramsey has to lock down receivers. The young offensive line and rookies Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black must also step up.

The Steelers are only favored in six of 17 games by preseason oddsmakers. The over/under is 8.5. So, our 13-4 prediction is very ambitious. What do you think? Will the Steelers surprise the league and emerge as a top team or continue with a mediocre record around .500, or even have their first losing season since 2003?

