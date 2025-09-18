Steelers To Limit Derrick Harmon’s Snaps If He Makes Debut Sunday, Says Teryl Austin

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be getting a major boost along their defensive line in Week 3 with the potential return of rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon.

Just don’t expect him to play a huge number of snaps.

After missing the first two weeks of the season following a knee injury suffered in the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, Harmon has put himself in position to possibly get back onto the field this week.

For defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, the Steelers will be “judicious” with his snaps if Harmon plays Sunday in New England.

“We’ll be pretty judicious with his snaps and try to work him back,” Austin said to reporters of Harmon, according to a tweet from the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko. “He’s probably gonna lack some football conditioning, some football shape.”

Steelers DC Teryl Austin says if rookie Derrick Harmon is able to return from his knee injury this week, “We’ll be pretty judicious with his snaps and try to work him back. He’s probably gonna lack some football conditioning, some football shape.” pic.twitter.com/XyTj2LXfux — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 18, 2025

During his Tuesday press conference with the media, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called Harmon “questionable at best.” But the rookie returned to practice Wednesday and even stated that he’s ready to go whenever his number is called.

He hadn’t been in football action since suffering the knee injury on Aug. 24 against the Panthers. So, Wednesday’s action in practice was his first time back in pads, and it might be a bit of a stretch for the rookie to go from being out the first two weeks of the regular season, to practicing a few days, and returning to action in Week 3.

The Steelers do need him, especially with backup Isaiahh Loudermilk landing on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury and third-year nose tackle Keeanu Benton off to a poor start.

Harmon won’t be the savior, even if he does return in Week 3. As Austin indicated, the Oregon product will be on a snap count as the Steelers ease him back in. There’s no real need to rush him back from the injury, not in a long season, even with the struggles up front.

With a bye week after the Week 4 trip to Dublin, Ireland, to play the Minnesota Vikings, the Steelers can afford to play it slow with Harmon.

It would be nice to see him back on the field on the road against the Patriots. But if he’s not fully ready, no need to rush it. We’ll see what the rest of the work week looks like for Harmon. If he’s able to go, hopefully the Steelers can find 15-20 snaps for him in advantageous situations to get his legs back underneath him and build his confidence back up.