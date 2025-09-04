Steelers Stock Watch – WR Calvin Austin III

Player: WR Calvin Austin III

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Calvin Austin III practice fully on Wednesday, according to the Steelers’ first injury report, a great sign after battling injury. The fourth-year receiver missed the entire preseason contending with a bothersome oblique, but appears set to start the season opener. We don’t know if his playing time will be restricted in any way, but he should be available.

This is a big season for Calvin Austin III, and he wasn’t about to start it on the sideline. The fourth-year wide receiver battled an oblique injury in training camp, causing him to miss the preseason. Even after returning to practice, he seemed to call his availability for the season opener into question.

But the Steelers did not list him on their first official injury report yesterday, which one has to take as a good sign. Based on that, Austin seems very much on track to play on Sunday. And he will presumably play without restrictions, though that’s not the same thing as a full slate of snaps.

Of course, the Steelers didn’t play Aaron Rodgers in the preseason at all, so that’s one thing to consider. Calvin Austin obviously lost chemistry-building time with him during practice, though. Early in the season, they are likely to play mix and match, anyway, but he will be in the mix.

The way the Steelers built their wide receiver room this year, it’s DK Metcalf and then everybody else. But they all want to be the first “everybody else”, and eventually earn their name. Calvin Austin has as good a chance as any to earn that, coming off a nice season in 2024. The fact that Rodgers seems to like his game won’t do him any injury, either. As long as he can avoid the physical injuries, he should be fine.

With regular season on the way and the roster in place, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

After a long offseason, we finally know what this Steelers team will look like for the 2025 season. The dust is long settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re into the real thing. What final moves might the team make, if any? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?