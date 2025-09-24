Steelers Stock Watch – TE Pat Freiermuth

Player: TE Pat Freiermuth

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: Through three games with QB Aaron Rodgers, TE Pat Freiermuth has all of seven catches for 65 yards, zero touchdowns. This isn’t the tight end offense we signed up for, and they’re coming off their worst game yet. On Sunday, Rodgers targeted Freiermuth three times, resulting in one catch for seven yards. Another target went off the trailing defender’s back.

Aaron Rodgers spent the summer speaking glowingly of his tight ends. Not just Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith, but also Connor Heyward, and especially Darnell Washington. Neither Heyward nor Washington has a target yet, though the latter scored on a two-point conversion pass. Jonnu Smith is seeing volume, but almost exclusively short passes.

Pat Freiermuth, whom the Steelers are paying an eight-figure salary, has 10 targets through three games. That has resulted in all of seven catches for an eye-watering 65 yards, or under 22 yards per game. Even during his no-good- very-bad, injury-plagued 2023 season, Freiermuth averaged almost 26 yards per game. And that was with him missing huge chunks of time due to in-game injuries counting against his per-game output.

So, in my best Jerry Seinfeld voice, what’s the deal with Pat Freiermuth? Why isn’t Aaron Rodgers looking his way more? One could argue he is forced to throw to checks due to poor offensive line play—but Freiermuth is often a check.

The duo had a nifty 20-yard connection last week. In Week 1, Pat Freiermuth had some key third-down conversions, including on the opening drive. Obviously, the potential for a viable connection is there. He managed seven touchdowns last year working primarily with Russell Wilson.

But when will the Steelers ever use Freiermuth more extensively? It seems the conversation every year is how to get him more involved. In 2024, he didn’t even hit 80 targets despite playing every game. And it’s not like the Steelers were spreading the ball to other tight ends. Now they have Jonnu Smith, granted, but most of their wide receiver room is invisible.

