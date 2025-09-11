Steelers Stock Watch – S Jabrill Peppers

Player: S Jabrill Peppers

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers signed veteran DB Jabrill Peppers in the wake of DeShon Elliott’s injury, though his role is unclear. While he is capable of contributing on defense, he is brand new, and Pittsburgh has other options. Brandin Echols and Chuck Clark already stepped in last game, so Peppers, for now, may be more about depth.

On Tuesday, when asked if he would’ve liked to have drafted Jabrill Peppers, Mike Tomlin said he doesn’t like to draft that high. While a team that almost always drafts high did draft him, Peppers was not the Browns’ first first-round pick that year.

Cleveland selected Jabrill Peppers 25th, and by his third season, they already traded him away. He went on to carve out a role with the Giants and then the Patriots. When New England released him last month, it was met with some surprise.

Now that Week 1 is over, the Steelers were able to sign Peppers without guaranteeing his contract. Vested veterans who are on the opening-day roster have their contracts guaranteed, in case you didn’t know or forgot. But that’s not why they signed him now.

The Steelers signed Jabrill Peppers because starting S DeShon Elliott will miss some time. While Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark can man the safety position, Peppers has the potential to contribute. If he can get up to speed in a hurry, he could play a variety of roles in the secondary, including in the box.

But it’s not clear what the Steelers’ plans are for him, if they even have one. On Tuesday, Tomlin made it very clear that they signed Peppers as a direct reaction to Elliott’s injury. To me, that sounds more like a “break glass” situation. But sometimes teams add guys midstream out of necessity, and they carve out roles anyway. For Peppers, he is on a par with guys like Thornhill and Clark, anyway. They’re all longtime starting safeties who are transitioning into backup roles. Now they just have another one, but depth is never an inconvenience.

With the regular season on the way and the roster in place, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Indeed, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

After a long offseason, we finally know what this Steelers team will look like for the 2025 season. The dust has long settled on free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re into the real thing. What final moves might the team make, if any? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?