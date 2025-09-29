Steelers Stock Watch – RB Kenneth Gainwell

Player: RB Kenneth Gainwell

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Kenneth Gainwell had a career game on Sunday, not even knowing until shortly before kickoff he would start for Jaylen Warren. A gametime decision due to injury, Warren did not play, and Gainwell stepped up. Not only did he rush for nearly 100 yards, he had his first NFL two-touchdown game.

Not since his days in Memphis had Kenneth Gainwell had a 100-yard game. While he fell just shy of that on the ground, he did post his first game with 100-plus yards from scrimmage. Starting RB Jaylen Warren ended up being inactive, a gametime decision while nursing an injury. After the Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Vikings, Gainwell acknowledged he didn’t know he would start until then.

No matter, because he handled the responsibility with aplomb. Not only did he rush for 99 yards on 19 attempts—also his most in an NFL game by five—he added 35 yards on six receptions. With 134 yards from scrimmage, he now has a new career high. His six receptions also match a career high, and Sunday marked the first time he has recorded 20-plus touches in a game, let alone 25.

Of course, Kenneth Gainwell also scored two touchdowns and has three touchdowns in the past two weeks. He never had more than one touchdown in an NFL game, let alone three over a two-game span. Clearly, the Steelers believe in Gainwell, and now he is making them look good.

During his first two games as a member of the Steelers, Gainwell looked anything but dangerous. He had 39 rushing yards on 12 attempts, of which 13 came on a junk play at the end of a loss. He also had six receptions on nine targets for a whopping 20 yards. Not to mention, he fumbled the ball in the opener—though crucially, he also forced a fumble in kickoff coverage.

Last week, Gainwell only rushed four times for 16 yards, but scored a touchdown at the goal line, adding one 10-yard reception. Yesterday, he quintupled his touches from the previous game, and he looked good doing it, too. Remarkably, he also recorded 15 successful runs on his 19 carries. I actually had to check that twice to make sure. It might not seem right because of some unsuccessful runs in key moments, but that’s efficient, even if not always timely, footballing.

With regular season on the way and the roster in place, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

After a long offseason, we finally know what this Steelers team will look like for the 2025 season. The dust is long settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re into the real thing. What final moves might the team make, if any? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?