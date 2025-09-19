Steelers Stock Watch – RB Kenneth Gainwell

Player: RB Kenneth Gainwell

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: The Steelers repeatedly try to incorporate Kenneth Gainwell into the offense, but he hasn’t offered much in return for it. A runner, a receiver and a blocker, he hasn’t done any one thing particularly consistently well. He has about one rather good rep of each, both overall, his performance isn’t justifying his playing time.

The Steelers and perhaps OC Arthur Smith seem to have a curious fascination with Kenneth Gainwell, the veteran running back. Through two games, he has already played 56 snaps on offense, nearly half of the team’s total. And what do the Steelers have to show for all the effort they have invested in him? Not much.

On his 56 snaps, Gainwell has 18 touches. They do use him as a pass protector somewhat frequently, and he does know what he’s doing, even if he doesn’t always execute. Anyway, on his 18 touches, he has an astonishingly underwhelming 59 yards of offense. That’s a dismal 3.3 yards per touch, and applies equally to carries and receptions.

Gainwell has recorded 12 rushing attempts so far, producing all of 39 yards. He gained 13 yards on one run, which came in garbage time last week with 46 seconds to play. If you don’t count that run when the Seahawks weren’t even trying, he has 26 yards on 11 attempts. But they did run the play, so technically, it counts. And it still works out to 3.3 yards per attempt, just as his six receptions for 20 yards do.

Why is Kenneth Gainwell playing half the snaps if his play doesn’t merit it? Granted, it’s only been two games so far, but it’s not like he was a different player last year. The Steelers admit they were impressed with what he did against them last year. But there are few mistakes more egregious than believing what a player did to you is what he’ll do for you. Sure, he may run routes and have decent athleticism, but you still have to produce the necessary results. He isn’t, and hasn’t, and probably won’t.

