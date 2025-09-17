Steelers Stock Watch – RB Jaylen Warren

Player: RB Jaylen Warren

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Jaylen Warren very nearly set a new career-high in yards from scrimmage in a game Sunday, setting a new career high for touches. At just 18 for the game, he still hasn’t achieved “bell cow” workloads, but that could be around the corner. After all, it’s not like the rest of the running back group is offering much, on offense, at least.

Jaylen Warren was one of the few bright spots in the Steelers’ loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. On 14 touchdowns, he totaled 134 yards of offense, nearly matching his career high. He tied his highest-ever mark for receiving yards in a game, though, with 86 yards.

Of course, withing those 86 yards was a 65-yard catch-and-run, which is the longest reception in the NFL so far. While efficiency on the ground continues to elude the Steelers, there is hope. You might not sense that from Warren’s 3.4-yard figure per attempt, but consider this.

Jaylen Warren is rushing with a 56-percent play success rate so far this year, the highest of his career. Using Pro Football Reference’s benchmarks, a successful run gains 40 percent of the needed yardage on first down, 60 percent on second down, and 100 percent on third or fourth down. He has six runs that gained one or two yards, but two were successful in converting a first down. Notably, he also has no lost yardage so far, and only four runs of no gain on 25 attempts.

That’s not to put lipstick on the pig, but nuance is always helpful. The Steelers very obviously need to run the ball better, but a lot of that is on the blocking. Jaylen Warren is largely doing what he can with what the scheme and execution provides. That includes four broken tackles on 31 touches so far this year. He only had 15 all of last season.

