Steelers Stock Watch – OT Broderick Jones

Player: OT Broderick Jones

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: Broderick Jones’ debut as the Steelers’ starting left tackle did not go well at all, giving up three sacks. Unless he improves drastically over the course of the season, Pittsburgh has a big problem on the horizon. Their first-round pick in 2023, he is a player they earmarked as a foundational piece, but he doesn’t look it.

One game is not enough upon which to draw conclusions, but preliminary results find Broderick Jones wanting as the Steelers’ left tackle. Moving there after two seasons on the right side, he played a role in three sacks on Sunday. Talent has never been his issue, but against the Jets’ defensive front, he displayed poor technique.

Although the Steelers still managed to put up 34 points, the offensive line could be an issue. Jones was the biggest problem, without question, but the entire unit needs to improve for this offense to function properly. Unsurprisingly, Jones is earning a lot of negative attention following his season debut.

Broderick Jones primarily played left tackle throughout his career before the Steelers drafted him. Though they took him to play left tackle, he couldn’t unseat Dan Moore Jr. for two straight years. With Moore having left in free agency, they finally pulled the trigger.

And he looked the way he did early in training camp, uncomfortable, uncoordinated, and unable to rely on his fundamentals. Broderick Jones had a nice progression over the course of the summer, but looked to have regressed under live action in a game that counts against actual starters.

Is that simply a resetting of the adjustment period, or is this a sign of a deeper problem? The Steelers lack quality depth behind Jones, with Calvin Anderson the top option. Simply because of that, he’ll likely have a fairly long leash. Then again, they were prepared to pull the plug on him last year before Troy Fautanu’s injury. But Fautanu isn’t Calvin Anderson, either.

