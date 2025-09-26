Steelers Stock Watch – OLB Nick Herbig

Player: OLB Nick Herbig

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Nick Herbig has another opportunity to showcase his skills with Alex Highsmith sidelined due to injury after Sunday’s strip sack. After missing the opener, the third-year linebacker has made an impact over the past two games. At some point, his play could generate a discussion about the future of the starting lineup.

The Steelers love Alex Highsmith, make no mistake about it. But they also love Nick Herbig, as do his teammates, who all effectively refer to him as a starter. With Highsmith’s latest injury, of course, he actually has the chance to start. And when he plays, he tends to make an impact.

In Week 2, taking advantage of a batted pass, Herbig notched his first career interception. Last Sunday, he recorded a strip sack, of which he is accumulating a good amount. In a little over 700 career snaps, he has 9.5 sacks and 7 forced fumbles.

Herbig also has three tackles for loss this year, an indicator of his continued progression in play. He has focused a lot on his run defense, for example, facing criticisms that he is too small. While he might not be James Harrison against the run, however, he usually holds his own.

The Steelers have already ruled Alex Highsmith out for Sunday’s game in Ireland. That means another start for Nick Herbig, and another opportunity to state his case. After this season, he will be eligible for a contract extension. Just three games into the 2025 season, it’s too hard to predict what that might look like. I don’t think we can rule out the possibility, however, that he finds starter-worthy money. And maybe we even see an Alex Highsmith trade the way they traded Minkah Fitzpatrick. But that will also depend on Jack Sawyer’s development as well.

