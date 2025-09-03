Steelers Stock Watch – OLB Nick Herbig

Player: OLB Nick Herbig

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: After tweaking his hamstring in the preseason, Nick Herbig’s status for the Steelers’ season opener is in question. Having battled injuries last season, he is not getting Year 3 off on the right foot. While there is still plenty of time—an entire season—to recover, this could prove a nagging injury. And the Steelers don’t have any experienced depth behind him.

The Steelers really like what Nick Herbig does when he’s on the field, even if they prod him to motivate. Even Aaron Rodgers has joined in, calling him a one-trick pony—to which he responded with a Discount Doublecheck.

But it’s Herbig now getting checked and double checked after tweaking his hamstring in the preseason. Mike Tomlin held him out of the first game, but then he played briefly in the second. They quickly pulled him once he injured himself, even if it seemed precautionary.

Weeks later, though, we’re talking about him potentially missing meaningful games. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Tomlin listed Nick Herbig as questionable for the season opener. Assuming he returns soon, he could still be nursing a soft-tissue injury. I know I am for the past couple months, and my sudden, athletic movements are strictly performed on an as-needed-to-survive basis at this point in my life.

Over the past two years, Herbig has logged 8.5 sacks in 606 defensive snaps played. He also has six forced fumbles, an impressive productivity rate for what doesn’t even equate to a full season. The Steelers surely hope to try to get him on the field even more this year.

Complicating the current situation is the fact that the only backup past Herbig is Jack Sawyer. The Steelers are high on him, but the rookie still has a lot to learn. They also have DeMarvin Leal on the practice squad, whom they will likely elevate for Sunday if Herbig can’t play. And Leal really isn’t even an outside linebacker, so…

