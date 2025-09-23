Steelers Stock Watch – DL Derrick Harmon

Player: DL Derrick Harmon

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Making his NFL debut on Sunday, Derrick Harmon notched his first career sack and lived up to the billing. The Steelers’ first-round pick, he provided the unit a bit of a spark. Though he played on a pitch count after returning from injury, he should be unrestricted moving forward.

The Steelers did the proverbial race to the podium when they had the chance to draft Derrick Harmon in April. They knew he was one of their guys and they were happy to have him. Although they had to wait a couple extra weeks to see him at work, I’m sure they’re ready for more.

Harmon made his NFL regular-season debut on Sunday against the Patriots. Although he only recorded two total tackles, one of them was a sack. Beyond the mere stats, the rookie seemed to play well throughout his few dozens of snaps.

The Steelers treated Derrick Harmon as a starter from the word “Go”, and nobody really batted an eye. I think everybody knew he would start right away, barring his looking totally unprepared for the task. Despite a shaky preseason debut, however, he has otherwise followed a consistently positive trajectory.

Indeed, Harmon played much better in the second preseason game, notching a sack then. Unfortunately, he went down with an injury in the final preseason game. Harmon didn’t practice again until last week, but he looked good enough to play. And that in itself should be encouraging, considering the room for growth.

Bear in mind, Derrick Harmon has one full NFL practice in the regular season under his belt at this point. Obviously, he had nearly a full offseason, barring his late injury. But he missed some crucial weeks, and is only getting up and running now. Obviously, the hope is he turns into a star, the next Cam Heyward. It’s far too early to offer that kind of projection, but he’s off to a good start to his career, anyway.

