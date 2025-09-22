Steelers Stock Watch – DL Cam Heyward

Player: DL Cam Heyward

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: After Cam Heyward had an offseason that damaged his public relations, he needed to step up on the field. On Sunday against the Patriots, he certainly did that, manufacturing the splash plays the Steelers needed. In addition to a sack, he helped create two massive takeaways, both in the red zone. In a seven-point game, that’s a pretty big deal.

Cam Heyward did himself no favors this offseason in his campaign to sweeten his deal, fomenting ill will among fans. Whether he warranted those feelings is immaterial, because the end result doesn’t change. He put the pressure on himself to perform and perform at a high level, and through two games, he didn’t. That changed on Sunday, when he made a series of critical plays for the defense.

Heyward recorded one sack himself, and helped create Derrick Harmon’s first career sack. Indeed, initially, the league credited him with half a sack on the play before they changed it. Later, he created two turnovers inside the red zone, saving up to 14 points.

Although he didn’t take the ball away himself, Cam Heyward led directly to two turnovers. In one instance, he batted a pass at the line of scrimmage that slowed the ball’s momentum and allowed Brandin Echols to intercept it. At the goal line during another sequence, he forced a fumble on the ball carrier as he crossed the goal line, the defense recovering.

That’s his third turnover created this season without recording one himself. Last week, he batted a pass in the air that Nick Herbig intercepted, so he is making plays. But Heyward needs more numbers on the books, because he now has incentives that tie in with his sack total. He has one so far, but he has to reach a minimum of eight to unlock any incentive money. Now that he has one on the books, here’s hoping he manages to earn his full incentive schedule, because that only means good things for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

