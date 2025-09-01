Steelers Stock Watch – CB Cory Trice Jr.

Player: CB Cory Trice Jr.

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Beginning the season on IR, Cory Trice Jr. remains on his rookie contract with the Steelers—and that’s a win. After three years of injuries, the fact that the team has never waived him is significant. Most former seventh-round picks who aren’t starters would be gone by now. Instead, the Steelers found a way to hang onto him and avoid risk.

One of the most athletically gifted cornerbacks the Steelers have had in years, Cory Trice Jr. has generated plenty of anticipation. A hoped-for diamond in the rough, he has shown flashes promise but has rarely had the opportunity. Not because of the coaches but because of his own body.

Early in training camp, Trice suffered a hamstring injury and missed the entire preseason. He still hadn’t returned to practice at full capacity by roster cuts, so they made a move. On cutdown day, they placed him on IR—with an immediate return designation. That means they thought highly enough of him, or had enough concerns about losing him to a waiver claim, that they used one of their eight allotted return slots on Cory Trice.

The Steelers initially only carried seven defensive backs on their 53-man roster. Though they re-signed Chuck Clark, they are still thin at the position. This is another sign that they have every intention of adding Trice back to the 53-man roster.

Still, even without Trice, Pittsburgh seems very content with its secondary, especially the top four cornerbacks. They should, after all, considering their investments in Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay this offseason.

Trice previously said he thought he would be physically ready by Week 1, so health at this point isn’t a factor. The Steelers could have just carried him on the 53-man roster, but there are probably numerous reasons they did not. For example, with Derrick Harmon’s injury, they chose to carry eight defensive linemen. When they bring Trice back, assuming they do, surely one of those linemen will go.

