Steelers Stock Watch – CB Brandin Echols

Player: CB Brandin Echols

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Amid backfield injuries, Brandin Echols has stepped up. This past game, he made the sort of impact plays we’ve seen from Jalen Ramsey. Not only did he have a critical, game-changing interception, he made the game-sealing play. Even as the secondary returns to health, he could still play a significant role.

It might not be much of a stretch to call CB Brandin Echols one of the Steelers’ best defenders right now. The bar is lower than normal, which certainly helps. But despite being down on the depth chart, he has been making plays. With Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott out, he has stepped up, particularly last Sunday.

Echols made two of the most critical plays of the game, including the final competitive play. With the Patriots facing a 4th and 1, he tackled Demario Douglas short of the line to gain. After two successful kneel-downs for Aaron Rodgers, it was another win in the Steelers’ favor.

Prior to his game-clinching tackle, Brandin Echols also took points off the board for the Patriots. To culminate a 17-play, 7-minute, 92-yard drive, he picked off a pass in the end zone. DL Cam Heyward got a piece of it at the line of scrimmage, and Echols seized the opportunity to make the grab.

On the season, Echols has 95 defensive snaps so far, along with 23 on special teams. He has eight tackles, including one for loss, along with his red-zone interception. Of his eight tackles, he recorded six this past Sunday.

Of course, with Porter and Elliott likely returning within the next game or two, Brandin Echols will see a reduced role. But given the instability at inside linebacker and his own performance, he could retain a meaningful role. If the Steelers want to play more dime defense, he has shown them that they can with him.

