Steelers Sign WR Rakim Jarrett To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a one-for-one swap on their practice squad with WR Rakim Jarrett signing and WR Lance McCutcheon getting released, the team announced Monday afternoon.

We have signed WR Rakim Jarrett to the Practice Squad and released WR Lance McCutcheon from the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/gbe87vms0A — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 8, 2025

Jarrett entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was with them until this August, when he was waived at roster cutdowns.

The Steelers hosted Jarrett for a visit on Friday, and decided to add him to their practice squad three days later, after the weekend and their season opener on Sunday.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Jarrett was active for 20 games, including two starts. He caught 13 of his 20 targets for 184 yards while playing 325 total offensive snaps. He also chipped in another 161 snaps on special teams. Jarrett could be an option for the Steelers to elevate as a gunner on the punt coverage team with 18 snaps at gunner over the last two seasons. At the very least, he provides an experienced young option for them on the practice squad.

He made a nice catch in primetime during his rookie season for the Bucs. Here’s a clip via Arye Pulli on X.

What a catch by Buccaneers rookie WR Rakim Jarrett! pic.twitter.com/xAsiGU274h — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 27, 2023

Jarrett participated in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine out of Maryland and measured in at 5117, 192 pounds with a 4.44-second 40-yard dash. He also put up 13 reps on the bench press and posted an impressive 35 1/2-inch vertical. He didn’t complete a full workout with a hamstring injury. You can check out our full scouting report on him coming out of college here.

McCutcheon had a strong training camp and preseason for the Steelers after initially signing to the team’s practice squad in October of last year. He bounced on and off the roster a couple times, but circled back to the practice squad on Sept. 3.

In three preseason games, McCutcheon caught five of his eight targets for 66 yards and a touchdown. Here was his touchdown catch from Skylar Thompson against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason.

Skylar Thompson touchdown pass to Lance McCutcheon! Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9XMNYSsaxd — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2025

With five receivers on the active roster, Jarrett joins Ke’Shawn Williams as the only two receivers on the practice squad at the moment. Both players offer special teams value.