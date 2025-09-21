Steelers Shake Up Defensive Lineup For Patriots Game, Immediately Pays Off

After two failed outings, the Pittsburgh Steelers are shaking up their defensive depth chart for their Week Three game Sunday against the New England Patriots. ILB Cole Holcomb and SS Jabrill Peppers have expanded roles today. Holcomb and Peppers are starting in the team’s base 3-4 defense, replacing ILB Payton Wilson and SS Chuck Clark.

Immediately, the change paid off. Holcomb forced a fumble on RB Rhamondre Stevenson on the opening possession, and it was as recovered by CB Darius Slay for the early takeaway.

Pre-game, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo noted the new look in warmups. He also noted that rookie Yahya Black received starting reps at left defensive end, getting the nod over Derrick Harmon in the latter’s first NFL game. Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk started at LDE the first two games but was placed on IR earlier this week after a sustaining a high-ankle sprain.

The changes come on the heels of Pittsburgh allowing 30-plus points in back-to-back games to begin the season, the first such instance since 1989 (seven points against Seattle came on Kaleb Johnson’s botched kick return). The run defense has been a sore spot, allowing 299 yards to begin the year and back-to-back 100-yard rushers.

Speaking to reporters last week, DC Teryl Austin suggested Holcomb would see more playing time. Seeing his first regular-season defensive snaps last week since his 2023 knee injury, Austin praised Holcomb’s physical presence. That comes at Wilson’s expense, a quality athlete who has struggled to stop the run. The team is making the same calculation at safety, giving the downhill and physical Peppers the nod.

In nickel packages, Wilson/Clark resumed normal duties and replaced Holcomb and Peppers, respectively.

Pittsburgh hopes those tweaks, Derrick Harmon’s return, and improved technique and communication will create fast improvements. Wanting to avoid a 1-2 start, the defense must turn things around in a hurry.

Before Holcomb’s forced fumble, DL Cam Heyward picked up an early sack. His first of the season.