Steelers Send Scouts To Oklahoma Game For Second-Straight Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a scouting presence at the Oklahoma game for a second-straight week. They are in attendance for Oklahoma versus Temple today according to David Malandra Jr. on X.

The Steelers aren’t the only team in attendance with the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and New York Giants also present. Of those teams, the Giants, Ravens, Bills, and Panthers were reportedly on-site alongside the Steelers last week for the Oklahoma-Michigan showdown.

The most notable name to watch at Oklahoma is QB John Mateer. He continues to be one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football so far this season and is one of the top prospects in this game. After three years at Washington State, Mateer has completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 662 yards and four touchdowns so far this season with another 98 yards and three rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Other notable prospects at Oklahoma include EDGE R Mason Thomas, DL Gracen Halton, WR Deion Burks, and RB Jaydn Ott.

Two of the most notable names at Temple are WR Xavier Irvin and Joquez Smith, though the Steelers could have their eyes on some of the younger players that won’t be draft eligible in 2026, too.

Art Rooney II made it clear that the Steelers intended on drafting a quarterback either in 2025 or 2026. They waited until the sixth round to draft Will Howard last year, and will almost certainly be giving a hard look to the QB class in 2026. It’s expected to be a much stronger position group than it was in 2025.

With Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh in possibly his final season, it would make sense for the Steelers to be looking at a quarterback in the first round. They also have the draft capital to move up the board, if necessary. They are projected to have 12 total picks including five in the top 100.