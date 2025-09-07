Steelers Send Scouts To Michigan-Oklahoma Showdown

The college football world is tuning into Michigan versus Oklahoma, the game of the week in a relatively uneventful Week Two slate. So are Pittsburgh Steelers’ scouts. Per analyst Ryan Fowler, the Steelers sent personnel to scout the game.

Heavy scouting presence at Michigan-Oklahoma tonight: • Giants

• Cowboys

• Steelers

• Ravens

• Patriots

• Broncos

• Bills

• Chargers

• Seahawks

• Rams

• Texans

• Raiders

• Browns

• Panthers — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 6, 2025

We don’t know exactly who is in attendance and it’s standard practice to send scouts to such a marquee game. As Fowler’s list indicates, the NFL is well-represented for this game. But it’s worth passing along. Sooners’ QB John Mateer is among the most notable prospects to watch. Listed as the No. 2 prospect in this game, Mateer threw for nearly 400-yards and three touchdowns in a win over Illinois State. Facing Michigan is another test.

Before transferring to Oklahoma, Mateer started at Washington State in 2023 where he took over for Cam Ward. Last year, he threw for over 3,100-yards and 29 touchdowns to lead the Cougars to an 8-5 record.

Other Oklahoma prospects include WR Deion Burks, a speedster who knows how to make defenders miss in space, and DT Damonic Williams. Burks began his college career at Purdue, posting a 47/629/7 line in 2023. In just five games a year ago, Burks posted 31 receptions. He missed most of the year with a variety of injuries, including a concussion.

For Michigan, EDGE Derrick Moore is widely considered a top 2025 prospect. Last year, he picked up six tackles for a loss and four sacks. Safety Rod Moore is dealing with an injury but has picked off six passes across 2022 and 2023. He missed all of last year with a knee injury. Moore dressed and warmed up with the team but so far, hasn’t taken the field.

As of this writing, Oklahoma leads Michigan 7-0 late in the first quarter. Mateer and the Sooners opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard downfield march, capped off with Mateer hitting Burks on a jet pass for a 9-yard score/

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. For only the second time in NFL history, the city will host the league’s marquee offseason event.

Update: Per Fowler, the team also sent scouts to multiple other Week 2 games.