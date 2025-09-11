Steelers Send Scout To Wake Forest-NC State Game

At least one Pittsburgh Steelers scout is in attendance for tonight’s college football game between Wake Forest and NC State. Pittsburgh is one of several teams in attendance, per college football analyst Cam Lemons Debro.

Setting up here early at Wake Forest. Scouts from the Raiders, (Super bowl champion) Eagles,, 49ers, Steelers, Giants, Dolphins, Bills, Bears, Falcons, Seahawks, Cowboys, Chargers, Patriots, and Ravens slotted for today along with reps from the Poptart Bowl — Cam Lemons Debro (@CamLemons_) September 11, 2025

It’s not known who from Pittsburgh is attending but it may be vice president of player personnel Dan Rooney Jr., who has been a longtime scout in that region. We spotted him at Wake Forest during the school’s 2024 Pro Day. Scouts are divided up into areas of the countries, responsible for regions instead of positions.

Among Wake Forest’s top prospects is RB Demond Claiborne. Breaking out for a 1,000-yard season in 2024, he was a preseason second-team All-ACC selection. Entering tonight, Claiborne’s carried the ball 13 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Gaudy efficiency, highlighted by an 85-yard touchdown in a blowout win over FCS West Carolina.

Safety Nick Anderson was all around the ball last year, finishing with 122 tackles and two interceptions. Through two games, Anderson’s recorded 12 tackles and two pass breakups.

NC State is led by TE Justin Joly. In 2024, he racked up 43 receptions for 661 yards and four touchdowns. He’s offer to a quieter start to 2025, picking up nine receptions for 68 yards through the Wolfpack’s first two games. He was named preseason first-team All-ACC. Redshirt junior OL Jacarrius Peak is a potential name on the rise, a second-team all-conference selection ahead of the season. Do-it-all athlete Hollywood Smothers, an A-plus name, has 39 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns and six catches for 43 yards this season. Last season, he totaled eight touchdowns and returned a handful of kickoffs.

Pittsburgh hasn’t selected a player from Wake Forest since P Harry Newsome in the eighth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. The last NC State prospect was far more recent in ILB Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. RB Jaylen Samuels was selected from there in 2018 while Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cowher also attended NC State.

Wake Forest and NC State both enter the school 2-0. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM/EST.