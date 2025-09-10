Steelers-Seahawks Week 2 Broadcast Available In Limited Markets

After being available to most of the TV-viewing country in Week 1 against the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks is taking a backseat to other games in the same time slot. The FOX broadcast will be limited to just the local markets surrounding Pittsburgh and Seattle, according to 506 Sports’ weekly map.

If you want to watch the game and you live outside the green areas on that map, chances are you will have to go to your local sports bar or find a friend with NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Otherwise, you will most like be watching a NFC North or NFC East divisional matchup.

The Steelers are a strong weekly TV draw, but the New York Giants versus Dallas Cowboys divisional matchup and the Chicago Bears versus Detroit Lions divisional matchup are understandably going to be shown in the majority of television markets across the country.

It isn’t quite as compelling as the Aaron Rodgers-Justin Fields double revenge game in Week 1, but DK Metcalf will be the focus of this week with a game against his former team early in the season. He spent six seasons in Seattle before requesting a trade and landing in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 1-0 while the Seahawks dropped their opener at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh is currently favored by three points for its first game at Acrisure Stadium this season.

The Seahawks will be looking to overcome a tough Week 1 game where they couldn’t get anything going on offense. They didn’t allow many points, but they allowed quite a few yards on defense. Meanwhile the Steelers have a chance to prove their Week 1 offense is for real while they look to clean up their defensive woes in Week 1.