Steelers Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson Didn’t See A Snap Despite Dressing Vs Patriots

Although RB Kaleb Johnson dressed for the Steelers’ win against the Patriots, he did not play in the game. A week after a costly gaffe during a kick return, Mike Tomlin stripped Johnson of those duties. Still, despite dressing him, the head coach declined to put the rookie on the field for even one offensive snap.

During the first two weeks of the season, the Steelers gave Johnson at least a snap or two on offense on top of his kick-return duties. One might have thought that, by removing him from returns, he could focus more on offense. Instead, it appears they simply want him to focus more on improving his game right now.

But why did the Steelers choose to dress Johnson in the first place? It’s worth reminding that they elevated RB Trey Sermon from the practice squad. Although he didn’t log a snap on offense either, he did take over Johnson’s kick return role.

A third-round pick out of Iowa, Kaleb Johnson has not proven to be a rookie able to hit the ground running. Despite progress during the preseason, he has looked tentative on the field in every capacity. That doesn’t speak to his future performance, but the Steelers are not comfortable putting him on the field right now.

That’s entirely understandable after he put the ball in harm’s way two weeks in a row as a role player. In Week 1, Johnson fumbled during a kick return, though the Steelers recovered. Last week, he appeared to forget the rules, allowing a live kick to bounce over his head and into the end zone. He must have been under the impression that it was a dead ball, but the Seahawks knew better. One of their players recovered it in the end zone for a backbreaking touchdown.

Nobody asked Tomlin, or anybody else, about Kaleb Johnson after the game, so we have no comments on record yet. Presumably, the Steelers elected to dress him only in case of emergency. The fact that they had several injured players also helps otherwise-inactive players get a helmet.

Next week, the Steelers have a lot on their plate with a trip to Ireland to play the Vikings. That might compress the work week some, making it much less likely they would want Johnson on the field. They have a bye week right after, which might be a good time for them to address his status.

Although they didn’t have to do much redistribution of snaps with Johnson’s inactivity, the Steelers leaned more on Jaylen Warren against the Patriots. He played more than two-thirds of the game, seeing nearly 50 snaps. If they want to continue to lean into Warren as a bell-cow back, that leaved even fewer opportunities to reinsert Kaleb Johnson into the mix. But if he has to earn his way back onto the field, that’s not such a bad thing.