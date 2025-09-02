Steelers Release Week 1 Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the 2025 regular season, and their first since the roster was trimmed from 90 to 53 players. They made very few changes from their first preseason depth chart to the last, but there are a few things to note with today’s version.

Below is the full depth chart for Week 1 against the New York Jets, provided by the team in a press release this morning.

The depth chart on offense looks mostly the same as the preseason. Third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson is still third on the RB depth chart. With Jaylen Warren signing a two-year extension yesterday, he is pretty safely the No. 1 back entering the season and Kenneth Gainwell figures to be used plenty in a number of different roles out of the backfield.

Mason Rudolph is the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers with Skylar Thompson behind him. He will be the emergency third QB on game day.

Listed as a third-string WR on the preseason depth chart, Roman Wilson is now second string behind DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III. He was behind Robert Woods and Scotty Miller, but he replaced Woods, who is on the practice squad.

The starting defense didn’t change at all, but Yahya Black moved up a level from third-team defensive end to Derrick Harmon’s primary backup. With Harmon out Week 1 due to a knee injury, Black is likely in line to see significant snaps.

With Beanie Bishop Jr. getting waived and circling back to the practice squad, Jalen Ramsey is the only nickel corner listed. Brandin Echols is capable of playing there but is listed as the top backup to Joey Porter Jr. on the outside.

On special teams, Corliss Waitman is officially the starting punter after beating Cameron Johnston for the job. Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson will be handling kick-return duties and Calvin Austin III is the primary punt returner. Scotty Miller is his backup there if needed.