Steelers Release Updated Depth Chart Ahead Of Patriots Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their latest depth chart ahead of their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots. There was only one minor difference on this depth chart compared to last week, but the story is more about what didn’t change.

Keeanu Benton remains the starting nose tackle despite two very shaky weeks for the third-year player. Yahya Black, who played over 40 snaps Sunday after Isaiahh Loudermilk exited the game with an ankle injury, remains in the same spot he was on the depth chart a week ago.

Kaleb Johnson was one of the biggest reasons for the Steelers’ Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with his kick-return gaffe that gave up a free touchdown, but the Steelers have made no changes on that unit. Kenneth Gainwell and Johnson remain the return tandem for now. After a fumble (recovered by the Steelers) in Week 1 and the mistake in Week 2, you would think Johnson is one strike away from being out of a job on the return unit.

The only actual change on the Steelers’ depth chart was Malik Harrison being removed from it as he was placed on IR last week. That moved seventh-round rookie ILB Carson Bruener onto the second-team defense. He got his first NFL defensive snap Sunday and continues to be a force on special teams with a pair of tackles in Week 2. He had nothing to do with it, but Bruener’s only snap came one of the Steelers’ two interceptions of Sam Darnold.

All 11 players listed as starters on the offense are healthy, but the defense is starting to suffer attrition with four of its intended starters dealing with injuries.

There will likely be changes to this list next week depending on what happens with Loudermilk, Alex Highsmith, and others injured in the Seahawks game. If any of them go on IR, the Steelers will need to make corresponding moves to backfill depth at those positions.