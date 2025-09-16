Steelers Release Two Players From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released TE JJ Galbreath and WR Rakim Jarrett from their practice squad, according to the NFL transaction sheet.

Galbreath had a nice training camp with the Steelers as one of their rookie undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft. He didn’t make the 53-man roster, but quickly circled back to the practice squad. They could bring him back after shuffling the roster in the coming days, but he is a free agent now.

Jarrett was an undrafted free agent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, sticking on their roster until his release this August. They didn’t have room for him in Tampa Bay’s crowded WR room. He had just signed with the Steelers’ practice squad on Sept. 8.

The Steelers are reportedly signing WR Isaiah Hodgins to the practice squad. That move hasn’t been officially announced yet. That leaves room for one more practice squad addition.

They worked out 10 players (including Hodgins) and hosted veteran LB Ja’Whaun Bentley for a visit today. One of the 10 other players could be announced tomorrow, along with the two released practice squad players and the Hodgins signing. That workout/visit list includes three tight ends, two inside linebackers, two outside linebackers, and four wide receivers. An inside or outside linebacker would make the most sense, as Alex Highsmith and Malik Harrison are both dealing with injuries. They could also add a tight end to backfill Galbreath’s TE spot on the practice squad.