Steelers’ Problems On Defense Are ‘Unfixable’, Analyst Says: ‘There’s No Growth’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been disastrous on defense through the first two games. With so many new faces on the unit, many are hoping it’s just taking longer than usual for them to jell. However, The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen thinks the problems are much more severe. And they might not even be fixable.
“I think the Steelers’ defense is kind of unfixable,” Klassen said on The Athletic Football Show on Friday. “It’s the oldest defense in the league. This should be at least a quality defense. There’s no growth. I understand that they have some of their best players out. But even with that in mind, some of the other guys they have really invested in are not playing well.”
Klassen makes a decent argument, centered around the idea that the age and the number of additions to the group signify a lack of potential growth. There’s no more developing for cornerstones like Jalen Ramsey, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Darius Slay and Patrick Queen. At this point in their careers, we know what types of players they are. And even with them all on the field through two weeks, the Steelers are getting gashed.
Part of the problem is that the Steelers either aren’t getting to see a lot from their youth, or their youth is just playing poorly. Rookie Derrick Harmon might play Sunday but had to miss the first two games. Joey Porter Jr. has also been banged up. And third-year Keeanu Benton, as well as second-year Payton Wilson, have each played poorly, which is only making matters worse.
At the end of the day, there’s so much talent on this unit that it’s hard to comprehend them not becoming one of the better defenses in the league. At some point, some of the issue has to point at the coaching. And Klassen certainly isn’t a fan of the scheme Pittsburgh is running.
“I also think schematically, they have a lot of issues right now,” Klassen said. “One, it feels very stale. They run a lot of single high, which has always been an issue for them. 68.2-percent of their plays have been single high. That is obscene. You cannot be doing that in this league.”
Klassen is right to point of the scheme, which certainly has been an issue. All offseason, the Steelers talked up how much they were going to be flexible and change schemes at all levels of the defense. And yet, not a single thing seems to have changed.
Offenses are still handling T.J. Watt easily. The defensive line is being pushed back into the linebackers every run play. The Steelers still can’t communicate on the backend. And if you want any more proof that the scheme is an issue, the Steelers have been beaten by the same exact play, in the same exact part of the field, by both the Jets and Seahawks in back-to-back weeks.
The Steelers say the vibe is still good in the locker room. But they also said that last week, then performed poorly yet again. Against an offense with some decent weapons on it, the Steelers’ defense badly needs to show some sort of improvement Sunday.