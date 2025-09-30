Steelers Players Catch Big Bye Week Break From Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin promised something big if the team left Dublin with a win. He’s followed through. While the team’s bye week is rarely as intense as a normal week of work, Steelers players are getting even extra R&R this week. Per the team’s media schedule release, Pittsburgh won’t hold a formal practice this week. The players will hold meetings on Tuesday and then receive the rest of the week, Wednesday through Sunday, off.

Speaking to reporters post-game, Tomlin hinted players would be rewarded for the 24-21 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

“I promised them a sweet bye week if we got the business done,” he told reporters Sunday. “So I probably have to fulfill that promise.”

Promise fulfilled.

The Steelers haven’t played a perfect first month of the season but are coming off their best win of the season over Minnesota. It was the team’s most complete game of the year. The running game took big leaps, the run defense was strong, playmakers like WR DK Metcalf had high-impact moments, and the defense produced loads of splash.

Pittsburgh’s bye week is the earliest an NFL team can have it and largely is due to the international game. Though not a rule a team must have a bye following a game overseas, it is common and the hand the Steelers were dealt during May’s schedule release. But it gives Pittsburgh a key week to get healthy. EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), and RB Jaylen Warren (knee), all sat out Sunday’s game due to injuries. During the win, WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) and CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) were injured.

All will have an extra week to get healthy. Expectations are Porter and Warren should be able to play Week Six while Highsmith has a decent chance, too. Austin and Ramsey’s statuses are less clear.

Injured or not, it’s rest well-earned by all. On the other side of the bye sits the start of AFC North play and a long October through January grind to capture the team’s first divisional crown since 2020 and a first playoff win since 2016.