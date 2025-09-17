Steelers-Patriots Week 3 Broadcast Limited To East Coast Markets

The Pittsburgh Steelers versus the New England Patriots was a marquee matchup in the NFL for almost two decades with Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as two of the best quarterbacks in the league. But times have changed as both teams fight to restore themselves as legitimate AFC players. Their Week 3 broadcast map is a sign of the changing times as it’s limited to just the east coast with very little nationwide coverage.

Here is the broadcast map via 506 Sports. The Steelers-Patriots game is marked in blue.

Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt will man the announcer booth for this game, as they did for the Steelers-Jets game in Week 1.

Along with the east coast, the CBS broadcast of this game will be available in a small pocket of northern California. The green and yellow portions of the map are for the late-afternoon slot, so there is some hope for Steelers and Patriots fans living in those markets. You will have to check your local TV listing for Sunday.

The 1:00 PM/EST kickoff will feature two 1-1 teams that are fighting to avoid digging themselves an early-season hole. The Patriots are a young team on the rise with a recent first-round pick at quarterback and a new head coach. The Steelers are one of the oldest teams in the league with Aaron Rodgers in what is likely his NFL final season and Mike Tomlin on Year 19.

Pittsburgh recently signed a pair of former Patriots in S Jabrill Peppers and ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley. Peppers figures to have a larger role after getting zero defensive snaps in Week 2. Bentley may need time to adjust while on the practice squad, but the Steelers can still pick his brain for tips on New England personnel.

Despite their Week 2 collapse, the Steelers are favored by 1.5 points on the road against the Patriots.