Steelers OL Believes It Was Often ‘One Block Away’ In Run Game Vs Jets

Behind a young offensive line, the Steelers did not have the run-game debut they liked, but they believe they were close. So say two of the Steelers’ offensive linemen, second-year C Zach Frazier and T Troy Fautanu. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, both expressed a believe that they are right on the cusp.

“I feel like we were one block away a lot of times. It’s just details, again. Everyone’s got to be on the same page”, Frazier said of the offensive line’s execution in the run game, via the Steelers’ website. If so, then that one block certainly makes a big difference.

The Steelers rushed for just 53 yards on 20 carries behind an offensive line combination they’ve never had in a game before. Most notably, Broderick Jones is now at left tackle. Fautanu appeared in just his second game after missing nearly his entire rookie season a year ago. Most of the group played together in the preseason, but LG Isaac Seumalo did not.

“I feel like we were all in the right spots, blocking the right guys. It’s just continuing to clean up our technique, and that’s exactly what we’re doing today”, Fautanu said of how the Steelers’ offensive line was preparing to execute in the run game and the pass game. “That’s something we have to take personal, is [Aaron Rodgers] staying upright at all times”.

Although Kenneth Gainwell played more snaps, Jaylen Warren acted as the Steelers’ leader in the run game. He recorded 11 rushing attempts, albeit for only 37 yards. Kenneth Gainwell also recorded seven carries, but managed just 19 yards. Rookie Kaleb Johnson lost two yards on his only rushing attempt, though he drew a personal foul, too.

The Steelers’ offensive line, though, left much to be desired, especially Broderick Jones. While Aaron Rodgers excused him, Jones allowed no such justifications for his own play. After spending the last two years at right tackle, perhaps he’s still adjusting, but he’d better do so quickly.

The Steelers have long desired to bolster the run game, and their rebuilt offensive line has been a vital part of that. In 2023, they drafted Broderick Jones in the first round and signed Isaac Seumalo. Last year, they drafted Troy Fautanu in the first, Zach Frazer in the second, and Mason McCormick in the fourth. They are all starting, though they have limited snaps together.

In fact, they had no in-stadium snaps together before Sunday. Not even in the preseason, since Seumalo did not participate. If the Steelers can’t get the offensive line moving in the right direction, it will be a long season. They somehow managed 34 points in Week 1, but you can’t do that often without a strong offensive line. Nevermind any type of success in the run game.