Steelers Officially Land In Ireland

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially landed in Ireland. Leaving Thursday night, the team arrived in Dublin early Friday morning ahead of its Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Landed on the Emerald Isle ☘️ Fáilte go Baile Átha Cliath 🇮🇪@steelers | @AerLingus pic.twitter.com/EeiwT3EAgB — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) September 26, 2025

Had Pittsburgh gotten its way, the team would’ve arrived earlier in the week. But the NFL reportedly blocked the move in an effort to make all travel schedules uniform. That forced the Steelers to leave Thursday, following the same schedule the team did in 2013. After complaints of severe jet leg during the previous international trip, the organization is confident they can avoid the same issues this time around. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin noted the team was already working on adjusting to the new time zone, bumping up practices to earlier in the day while focusing on sleep and hydration.

As the PPG’s Gerry Dulac noted earlier this week, the team will stay in the swanky Carton House that features two football fields and a golf course.

Sunday will mark the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Ireland. Pittsburgh held a preseason game there in 1997, defeating the Chicago Bears. The stakes will be higher for this one, looking to beat the Vikings to move to 3-1 heading into the bye week.

While the trip is creating lots of fanfare for the Irish-rooted Rooneys, Tomlin and players have placed focus on the “business trip” aspect of the game itself. Pittsburgh is looking to play a complete game it hasn’t all season long. But even with a backup quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Vikings are arguably the Steelers’ toughest opponent on the season. Entering the week, 2-1, Minnesota ranks top ten in scoring offense (sixth) and defense (ninth) while coming off a 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Considered one of the team’s “home” games, Pittsburgh is hoping the Croke Park crowd backs them. The stadium holds up to 82,300 fans, though capacity has been slightly reduced for the game, and a sold-out crowd is possible.

Pittsburgh may get to enjoy a taste of Ireland. But with the team roughly 48 hours from now, the sweetest part of the trip will be leaving with a win.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for 9:30 AM/EST.