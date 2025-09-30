Steelers Offense Thriving On YAC This Season, Leading NFL

Through four games, the Steelers lead the NFL in yards after the catch, a fundamental element of their offense. They have 573 yards after the catch so far, according to Pro Football Reference. The only other teams with 500 or more yards after the catch are the Packers, Bills, and Buccaneers.

Even more remarkable is that nobody else is producing more yards after the catch per completion—it’s not close. The Packers average 6.6 yards after the catch per completion. The Steelers are averaging 7.5 yards, nearly a full yard more. Of course, it helps to have an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown, but it’s not like outliers don’t count. While not record-breaking (there have been 3,000-yard seasons), the Steelers are on pace for roughly 2,500 YAC yards this season.

Wanted to take a look at the 80-yard DK Metcalf TD again. Pre-snap motion clears out space, and that motion also forces #Vikings LB Eric Wilson to fan out just enough. Window created for Aaron Rodgers. Metcalf does the rest. Great effort by Calvin Austin III at the end, too. pic.twitter.com/wkyltvy4O9 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 29, 2025

For those who might not be familiar with the term, yards after the catch, or YAC, should be self-explanatory. While not an official stat, it tracks the numbers of yards a pass catcher gains after securing possession. If the catch point occurs behind the line of scrimmage, that counts toward YAC. The Steelers have about 70 or so YAC yards from behind the line of scrimmage, it’s worth noting.

This year, the Steelers have 798 total passing yards. Although yards after the catch factors in yards behind the line of scrimmage, the Steelers’ YAC makes up 71.8 percent of their total. If they carry out that rate throughout the season, it will be by far the NFL’s highest percentage in the past five years. The highest in that time was the 2023 Chiefs, who produced 60.9 percent of their yardage on YAC.

In 2024, the Chiefs led NFL in percentage of YAC to passing yards with 58.5%. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/xpbDq3OO1q — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 29, 2025

The year-to-year improvement, though, is pretty remarkable. Last season, the Steelers finished 28th in the NFL in YAC with just 1,668 yards. They generated 5.1 YAC per reception, which is pretty middling. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and playmakers like DK Metcalf, however, this offense is built for it.

DK Metcalf wasn’t necessarily a YAC player during his time in Seattle, but the Steelers can make him a great one. It’s worth reminding that he had Russell Wilson at quarterback during half his time there, Mr. Moon Ball himself. With the Seahawks, he picked up a lot of air yards.

In contrast, in just four games with the Steelers, Metcalf has already set new single-game YAC personal bests twice. In the opener, he produced 67 yards after the catch, bettering that on Sunday. In Seattle, he averaged 4.1 YAC. While his sample size with the Steelers is incredibly small, so far, he’s averaging 12.5. That’s obviously not sustainable, but he should coast to new personal bests. His previous career-best for YAC in a season was 367 yards, but he’s already up to 189 this year.

Of course, he’s far from the only one on the Steelers contributing to the YAC attack. Although he missed Sunday’s game, RB Jaylen Warren already has 154 yards after the catch. Running backs pick up a lot behind the line of scrimmage, but his 65-yard catch-and-run in Week 2 didn’t hurt.

Jaylen Warren went crazy on this catch and run 🔥 SEAvsPIT on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/fKSeR78pKg — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

RB Kenneth Gainwell and TE Jonnu Smith are two other YAC contributors for the Steelers this year. We should only see these trends continue on the other side of the bye. Because Pittsburgh needs YAC for this offense to work, especially without stellar offensive line play.