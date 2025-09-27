Steelers Nation Is Taking Over Dublin

It’s not a surprise, but Steeler Nation is out in full force in Dublin one day ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park. Not only do the Steelers have a strong fanbase in Ireland, but a lot of fans took the trip overseas to see the first-ever regular-season game in the country.

SteelersNationUnite posted a video full of Steelers fans at the team’s tailgate at Merrion Square.

Steelers Nation SHOWING OUT for Day 2️⃣ of the Fáilte Steelers Tailgate at Merrion Square‼️ pic.twitter.com/x2nUCRWLP0 — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) September 27, 2025

Teddy Ricketson posted a video of the line to the team’s Pro Shop, with a reported hour-long wait to even get into the store.

Steelers fans lined up ready to raid the pro shop of all things Yinzer. I’m hearing it’s about an hour wait to get inside pic.twitter.com/BkNceENvz6 — Teddy Ricketson (@TeddyRicketson) September 27, 2025

The Rooney family has a long tradition in Ireland, with the late Dan Rooney serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012, and the first regular-season game in the country is a big event for the team and the Rooneys.

For a fanbase that was rated the second-drunkest in the NFL back in 2024, the chance to go to a country notorious for drinking and slam a few pints of Guinness is also a good opportunity. Art Rooney II yesterday said ticket demand for the game was “unbelievable,” and there should be a lot of Black and Gold at Croke Park tomorrow.

It’s not only Steelers fans taking over Dublin – multiple team legends, including Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis and Maurkice Pouncey made the trip to see the Steelers play. They’ve taken part in multiple events, with Ike Taylor and Bettis taking part in a flag football event yesterday while Pouncey was throwing to fans at a tailgate as well. It’s a cool chance for fans to rub shoulders with players they’ve watched and idolized for years.

Even though the Steelers gave up a game at Acrisure Stadium to play in Ireland, it will feel as if the Steelers are still playing dahn on the river in Pittsburgh. The game may be over 3,000 miles from their home stadium, but Croke Park should feel like home tomorrow. And if Art Rooney II has his way, it won’t be the last time the Steelers’ faithful get to see their team play in Ireland.