Steelers Looking To End 16-Year Win Drought In New England

Things aren’t going all that well for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now, especially coming off a frustrating Week 2 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, dropping an ugly 31-17 game.

It won’t get any easier in Week 3 as the Steelers, who are banged up defensively, hit the road for a matchup against the New England Patriots.

Foxboro has been a House of Horrors for the Steelers in the 21st century. Of course, that coincides with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady overseeing things for so many years. But it’s a new era with head coach Mike Vrabel in his first season with the Patriots.

So, the Steelers are looking to turn the tide, particularly inside Gillette Stadium.

The Steelers will vie for their first win in Foxboro since Nov. 30, 2008, which happened to be a 33-10 beatdown of the Brady-less Patriots.

2008 was the last time the Steelers beat the Patriots in Foxborough. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Zx2fjMGmHQ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 17, 2025

That day, the Steelers bruised and battered the Patriots, holding New England to just 267 yards of total offense and forcing five turnovers (two interceptions, three fumbles).

Meanwhile, the Steelers rushed for 167 yards as Willie Parker racked up 87 yards on 16 carries, while Mewelde Moore added 67 yards on 12 carries. Gary Russell had the Steelers’ lone rushing touchdown in the win.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for just 179 yards but that’s all that was needed. He hit Hines Ward and Santonio Holmes for scores, while tight end Heath Miller was the Steelers’ leading receiver with four receptions for 60 yards.

Defensively, LaMarr Woodley, James Farrior and Keyaron Fox recovered fumbles, while Lawrence Timmons and Troy Polamalu had interceptions. James Harrison recorded two sacks. Ironically, Vrabel had one interception that day for the Patriots.

That game also featured the brutal hit from safety Ryan Clark on Patriots receiver Wes Welker, one that has lived on in highlight reels since as part of the Steelers’ vaunted 2008 defense.

Since that day, however, the Steelers have not beaten the Patriots on the road. In their last four games in Foxboro, including playoffs, the Steelers are 0-4. There’s the 55-31 loss in 2009, 28-21 to open the 2015 season, a 36-17 loss in the 2017 AFC Championship Game, and a 33-3 loss in 2019 to open the season.

So, it hasn’t gone well there. And not just in Foxboro, either.

Since 2008, the Steelers have just two wins against the Patriots. One came in 2011 in a 25-17 decision, and then the 17-10 win in 2018 at then-Heinz Field. Dating back to 2008, the Steelers are 2-9 against the Patriots.

That will have to change on Sunday if the Steelers want to get back on track. They’ve lost three straight against the Patriots. Streaks are meant to end. The Steelers need to get back to stopping the run, tackling well, protecting Aaron Rodgers and playing sound football under head coach Mike Tomlin.

If not, it could be another frustrating trip to Foxboro for the Black and Gold.