Steelers Legends Show Up For Dublin Game (Updated)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are well-represented in Ireland. Not just the team who landed in Dublin Friday morning but from former players showing their support for the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in the country. Former CB Bryant McFadden shared this group photo with a host of familiar names: James Farrior, Brett Keisel, Joey Porter Sr., and Ike Taylor.

All five helped bring Super Bowls to Pittsburgh. The entire group was part of the 2005 team that won “one for the thumb.” Porter the star pass rusher, Taylor the No. 1 corner, Farrior the quarterback of the defense. McFadden was a rookie but made plays when needed, breaking up an end zone pass in the waning moments of the Divisional Round upset over the Indianapolis Colts.

The entire group sans Porter, who had left for Miami, helped Pittsburgh win its second Super Bowl of the decade in 2008. The defense was historic with close bonds that helped elevate the unit to great heights. That friendship never faded and those who played together have remained close over the years.

All have stayed close to the organization, too. Taylor is an unofficial scout for the Steelers, Porter once coached the team, McFadden is an analyst, and Keisel has remained active in the community with several “Shear Da Beard” charity events. Farrior getting to travel and spend time with friends is healthy after losing childhood friend RB Rudi Johnson earlier this week.

Porter Sr. will hopefully get to watch his son in this game. Joey Porter Jr. has been limited by a hamstring injury and missed the last two games because of it.

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis also made the trip, his first trek to Ireland since playing in a 1997 preseason game against the Chicago Bears. There’s likely other Steelers’ greats also making their way into town. QB Ben Roethlisberger is one of them, getting in a round of golf Friday morning.

Great morning with Dan Rooney Jr and some @steelers Hall of Famers Ben Roethlisberger & @JeromeBettis36 at @PGC1894. What a weekend we have ahead of us as the Steelers take on the Vikings in Dublin! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/KfI5Hl3PPM — Ambassador Edward Walsh (@USAmbIreland) September 26, 2025

Center Maurkice Pouncey also made the trip.

Plenty of fans have or will soon join them. That includes our own David Orochena who, despite some ticket trouble, flew out to Dublin Thursday and will offer first-hand perspective of the weekend.