Steelers-Jets Week 1 Broadcast Available To Majority Of Country

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets probably should have been a primetime matchup with revenge-game intrigue on the part of both Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields, but NFL execs weren’t sure about the status of Rodgers at the time and didn’t want to chance it in Week 1. Fortunately for fans around the country, they will still have television coverage in the majority of markets.

Here is the Week 1 coverage map via 506 Sports.

With a 1 PM/ET start time, the Steelers are shown in most TV markets other than the ones where their local team will be playing. Any red space on the above map will have Steelers-Jets as their local broadcast on CBS. Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt will be on the call with Bill Vinovich’s crew refereeing the game.

This is Aaron Glenn’s head coaching debut after some great years as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator. The Jets are hoping for the start of a new era after years and years of disappointment. The last era culminated in two abysmal seasons with Rodgers and a head coach getting fired in the middle of the season after going all-in on 2024 success.

The Steelers are favored by three points on the road, but Week 1 can be full of surprises. In this day and age, the quality of play in Week 1 can feel like an extension of the preseason. The preseason is down to just three games, and the Steelers barely played their starters. The couple drives that the starters were on the field against the Carolina Panthers didn’t look sharp.

Did the Steelers make a mistake by moving on from the much younger Justin Fields to pursue Aaron Rodgers? That’s what people will be tuning in to see on Sunday afternoon. Mike Tomlin called their split mutual, but the Steelers could end the weekend with egg on their face if Fields looks like the better of the two quarterbacks.