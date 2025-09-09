Steelers Injury Update: Three Players Already Ruled Out For Seahawks Game

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided an injury update heading into the team’s Week Two contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Tomlin said DL Derrick Harmon, SS DeShon Elliott and ILB Malik Harrison have been ruled out for Week Two.

“Derrick Harmon can anticipate continuing to be out this week with his knee,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “DeShon Elliott the same with his knee. Malik Harrison the same with his knee. Those are three guys who are potentially scheduled to be out as I sit here today.”

Tomlin said he was “optimistic” that CB Joey Porter Jr. would play.

“Really optimistic and hopeful about Nick Herbig being available for us this week,” Tomlin said.

Herbig and Harmon missed the opener due to preseason injuries. Herbig hurt his hamstring during the team’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Limited in practice all last week, he ended the week questionable and was ruled inactive for the New York Jets game. Rookie Jack Sawyer served as the team’s No. 3 outside linebacker, logging 15 snaps.

Harmon sprained his MCL in the preseason finale versus the Carolina Panthers and failed to practice all last week. Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk started in his place while rookie Yahya Black saw increased rotational snaps.

Elliott, Porter Jr. and Harrison were all injured mid-game. Elliott suffered a reported MCL sprain in the first half attempting to make a tackle on RB Breece Hall. Media reports indicate it’s a short-term injury instead of a long-term one, but being ruled out this early in the week suggests Elliott could miss more than one game. Veteran Chuck Clark replaced him, tying for the team-lead with eight tackles. Pittsburgh signed former first-round pick Jabrill Peppers Tuesday as additional depth. Miles Killebrew is on the 53-man roster while rookie Sebastian Castro sits on the practice squad.

Post-game, Tomlin said Porter’s hamstring tightened on him and he did not finish the game. Brandin Echols saw additional reps in his place while Jalen Ramsey logged 15 snaps at outside cornerback. Harrison left mid-way through the game with a left knee injury. Before exiting, he logged 20 total snaps (16 on special teams, four on defense) with two tackles.

Pittsburgh will release its first official injury report Wednesday with its final edition Friday. The Seattle Seahawks will do the same. The team is expected to be without rookie second-round pick Nick Emmanwori after suffering a high ankle sprain five snaps into his NFL debut.

The Steelers and Seahawks kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST.