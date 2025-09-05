Steelers Host WR Rakim Jarrett On Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted WR Rakim Jarrett on a visit Friday, per the official NFL transaction sheet.

Jarrett was an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the draft, and has spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay. For his career, he has 13 receptions for 184 yards, and he had nine receptions for 124 yards last season.

He was waived during final roster cuts by Tampa Bay on August 26.

Jarrett spent three seasons at Maryland, racking up 119 receptions for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns during his collegiate career. His best season came as a sophomore, when he had 62 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns. He had 40 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns during his junior season, after which he declared for the draft. Jarrett is still young, as despite being in his third season in the league, he’s just 24 years old.

The Steelers recently released WR Robert Woods off their practice squad, and it would make sense if the team was looking for additional depth at the position.

Coming out of Maryland, Jarrett measured in at 5117 and 192 pounds at the 2023 NFL Combine, while running a 4.44 40-yard dash. He also did 10’03” on the broad jump.

He also offers some special teams value, as he returned six kicks for 141 yards last season with the Buccaneers. He played 210 offensive snaps and 50 special teams snaps last season, but he was more of a special teams contributor as a rookie, when he logged 115 offensive snaps and 111 special teams snaps. The ability to play on teams could be attractive to the Steelers, as they’re always looking for players who can help in multiple facets of the game.

If the Steelers do sign Jarrett, it would likely be to the practice squad, and a corresponding move would be necessary with the practice squad currently full with 17 players.