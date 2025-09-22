Steelers Head To Ireland As Underdogs Against Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Week 3 with a 21-14 win over the New England Patriots, while their Week 4 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, won decisively, blowing out the Cincinnati Bengals, 48-10. Without starting QB J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings’ defense, led by former Steelers assistant Brian Flores, forced five turnovers and had two defensive touchdowns, both from CB Isaiah Rodgers. As a result, Minnesota is a three-point favorite over the Steelers, per VSiN.

Carson Wentz made his first start for the Vikings against the Bengals, and he didn’t have to do much, but he held onto the football and was efficient, going 14-of-20 for 173 yards and two scores. Along with McCarthy, RB Aaron Jones was out for the Vikings (both will also miss Week 4 against the Steelers), but Jordan Mason toted the rock 16 times for 116 yards with two touchdowns in the lead-back role.

The Vikings’ defense poses a threat to the Steelers, who have struggled to get going on offense. Pittsburgh had a touchdown on its first two drives on Sunday against the Patriots but stagnated after that until Calvin Austin III eventually scored the game-winning touchdown on a 17-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers struggled against the Vikings and Flores last season, throwing three interceptions in a 23-17 loss in London.

Even with Wentz at quarterback, the Vikings’ defense is more than enough reason for them to be favored. And even with the Steelers winning in Week 3, it wasn’t a great performance, as the team’s five takeaways led to just 14 points. And when the defense wasn’t forcing turnovers, the Patriots drove up and down the field. Two of Pittsburgh’s takeaways came inside their 5-yard line. It’s a defense that needs to get off the field more, as the Steelers have allowed teams to turn third-and-long situations into fourth-and-short or get the first down.

Both teams will have to deal with the travel to Ireland this week, and how that affects them could play a part in the outcome. But after the Steelers’ rather tepid offensive performance on Sunday and now going up against one of the best defenses in the league, oddsmakers expect Minnesota to spoil Pittsburgh’s “home” game in Dublin.