Steelers Have QB Who Can ‘Sling The Ball Around And Deliver’, Cam Heyward Says

He might have been frustrated waiting around for a quarterback during the offseason, but good things come to those who wait, and Cameron Heyward is thrilled Aaron Rodgers is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback.

Fresh off a thrilling 34-32 win over the New York Jets in which Rodgers threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, Heyward raved about his fellow team captain.

“Man, we got a freaking quarterback who could sling the ball around and deliver,” Heyward told reporters, according to video via Mark Kaboly on X. “I know everybody asked what our quarterback was gonna be this year. Man, he was special today and happy he’s on our side. We played against each other before, he’s always diced us up. It’s fun to watch him dice up other people.”

Cam Heyward on Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/a9Lfc1n8Aa — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 7, 2025

Rodgers diced up the Jets throughout the season opener, connecting with Ben Skowronek, Jonnu Smith, Jaylen Warren and Calvin Austin III for touchdowns in the shootout win, which came down to a 60-yard Chris Boswell field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season, the Steelers have been floating through the wilderness a bit at the quarterback position. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson have all started games for the Steelers since Roethlisberger’s retirement.

It hasn’t always been pretty. A lot of peaks and valleys from the QB position in that span. All of that led to the Rodgers signing in early June as the Steelers remained patient and gave him all the time he needed to make a decision.

That patience paid off Sunday, and it has Heyward thrilled that Rodgers is in the Black and Gold.

He isn’t alone, either. Everyone in Steeler Nation seems thrilled Rodgers is Pittsburgh’s quarterback after that performance. He was calm, cool and collected, made some big throws and operated the offense very well under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, praising him after the win for calling a great game.

When it mattered most, Rodgers made some huge throws, too, like the strike to Calvin Austin III for the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter. He later took a shot down the field to Austin drawing a pass interference penalty, all but putting the Steelers into field goal range quickly in that spot.

For the first time since Roethlisberger, the Steelers have a quarterback who can sling it and make big-time plays. Rodgers did so on a day when the Steelers’ defense was disastrous. That has to be encouraging for the Steelers moving forward.