Steelers Elevate RB Trey Sermon Ahead Of Vikings Game

For the second week in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated RB Trey Sermon off the practice squad to the active roster. Sermon didn’t log any offensive snaps for the Steelers in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, but he served as one of the team’s two kick returners, along with RB Kenneth Gainwell. Sermon did not return a kick in three special teams snaps.

The team announced the move earlier today via their Twitter account.

Sermon’s elevation last week came after a blunder by RB Kaleb Johnson led to a touchdown by the Seattle Seahawks during the kickoff in Week 2, and Johnson was removed from kickoff duties. Sermon will likely hold a similar role in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he could also potentially have a role on offense. RB Jaylen Warren is questionable for Sunday’s game with a knee injury, and if he’s unable to suit up or is limited, Sermon could get an opportunity.

Sermon, a former third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers, signed with the Steelers after a successful workout during the team’s rookie minicamp, a similar path that RB Jonathan Ward took with the Steelers last year. He’s also spent time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, he played in 17 games with three starts for the Colts.

With Sermon being elevated a second time, the Steelers can use one more elevation on Sermon this season. Practice squad players are allowed to be elevated three times. Once they reach three elevations, they would have to be signed to the 53-man roster. The Steelers currently only have 52 players on their 53-man roster, and the team will likely make a roster addition following Week 4. It would be a surprise if that were Sermon being signed, but if he has a good game on Sunday, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

The Steelers kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST tomorrow against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.