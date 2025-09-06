Steelers Elevate CB James Pierre Ahead Of Jets Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated CB James Pierre from their practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the team announced today.

We have elevated CB James Pierre to the Active/Inactive Roster off the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/FYiTHs8o4H — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 6, 2025

Pierre is expected to dress and play. His primary role will come on special teams as a gunner, a role he’s held and performed well in throughout his career. For his career, he’s logged nearly 1,200 special teams snaps. He’ll also serve as cornerback depth though Brandin Echols is expected to be the Steelers’ next man up at outside and slot cornerback.

Once the game is over, Pierre will revert back to the practice squad. Players can be elevated up to three times over the course of any given season. Any additional elevations require the player be signed to the 53-man roster.

Pierre spent the offseason with the team but was released during roster cutdowns. He signed with the Steelers’ practice squad the next day. A former undrafted free agent, Pierre’s appeared in 81 career games, all with Pittsburgh, recording 117 tackles and eight interceptions. He picked off two passes last season.

Pierre had an up-and-down summer with the team, picking off a handful of passes while giving up his fair share of big plays. Our training camp evaluation reflected his inconsistent performance.

“Pierre continues to make as many plays as he gives up,” we wrote last month. “The most volatile player on the roster, Pierre tied ILB Patrick Queen and S Juan Thornhill with two picks during camp. He also intercepted a pass against Carolina in the preseason finale, thwarting a Panthers’ drive. But he was prone to giving them back, allowing a touchdown in the opener and having up-and-down reps in the summer.”

He earned a B-minus for the summer.

The fact that EDGE DeMarvin Leal wasn’t elevated is a sign, though not a guarantee, Nick Herbig will play against the Jets. Herbig ended the week questionable with a hamstring injury and was limited during the team’s week of practices. Should Herbig suit up, the only players who may miss due to injury are DL Derrick Harmon, already ruled out with a knee injury, and QB Skylar Thompson, who is questionable with a hamstring injury. Thompson could be inactive and still be designated as the emergency third-string quarterback, similar to Russell Wilson last season as he recovered from a calf strain.

The Steelers and Jets kick off tomorrow at 1 PM/EST.