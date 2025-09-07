Steelers EDGE Nick Herbig Inactive Against Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE Nick Herbig is inactive for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Ending the week questionable due to a hamstring injury, Herbig won’t dress to open up the season. It’s a loss to the Steelers’ depth as the defense looks to minimize the Jets’ run-focused offense and containment of quarterback Justin Fields.

Herbig was officially named among the Steelers’ group of inactives for today’s game.

Steelers Week 1 Inactives vs Jets: QB Skylar Thompson (3rd) DT Derrick Harmon OL Andrus Peat OL Max Scharping OLB Nick Herbig DL EseziOtomewo#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 7, 2025

Herbig suffered the injury during the team’s second preseason game last month. Limited in practice throughout the week, Herbig officially ended the weekend as questionable.

Despite veteran EDGE DeMarvin Leal not being promoted from the practice squad Saturday, Herbig couldn’t get cleared for the game. Rookie Jack Sawyer figures to see an increase in reps as he makes his Steelers’ regular season debut. Linebacker Malik Harrison could also fill-in at outside linebacker. Though he played inside linebacker all summer with Pittsburgh, he saw some outside linebacker reps during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. Most of those snaps came on early downs. Harrison isn’t a natural pass rusher but can set the edge against the run.

Battling soft tissue injuries last year, Herbig finished 2024 with 5.5 sacks across 13 games. Pittsburgh’s defense is looking to revive its pass rush after finishing with just 40 a season ago. That mission will start without Herbig’s services.

Losing Herbig also means replacing his snaps on special teams. Last season, he averaged over 13 special teams snaps per game. He is the second Steelers’ defensive player to be ruled out due to injury. First-round rookie DL Derrick Harmon is also out after spraining his MCL during the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. Both will try to get back for the Steelers’ home opener next Sunday against the New England Patriots. Based on this week’s practice report, Herbig has better odds than Harmon.

The Steelers and Jets kickoff at 1 PM/EST.